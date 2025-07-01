Roadpass Digital: Roadtrippers and NBC's Destination X Invite Travelers to Follow the Clues-and the Road Less Traveled

CINCINNATI, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Roadtrippers, the #1 road trip planning app, has teamed up with NBC to create an immersive travel experience inspired by the reality-competition series Destination X. This collaboration brings the suspenseful spirit of the show into the real world, encouraging travelers to ditch the itinerary and embrace the unknown. The campaign captures the thrill of wanderlust-mirroring the show's central question: "Where the X Am I?"

Just as Destination X challenges contestants to navigate mystery and misdirection, Roadtrippers is inviting fans to do the same-on the open road. At the heart of the partnership is a limited-edition Destination X map pin in the Roadtrippers app-an enigmatic marker that unlocks a collection of trip guides inspired by the show's themes of exploration.

Known for turning everyday travel into adventures, Roadtrippers helps users discover unique places, collaborate on itineraries, and navigate confidently-even offline. This campaign blends the show's mystery with Roadtrippers' powerful features that guide users to hidden gems and spontaneous experiences.

By watching the show and following along in the app, fans can follow the clues and embark on a thrilling road trip of their own.

Visit roadtrippers.com or download the app to explore Destination X-inspired guides and start your own mystery-filled journey. For a limited time, new users can start a free 7-day trial of Roadtrippers Premium to access curated routes and advanced planning tools that bring the show's intrigue to life.

The journey begins now-and just like on the show, you'll have to trust your instincts.

About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is the #1 road trip planning app, helping users explore the world by streamlining discovery, planning, booking, and navigation into an intuitive process. To date, Roadtrippers has helped millions plan more than 38 million trips across 7 million points of interest, covering over 42 billion miles.

To learn more, visit roadtrippers.com and follow @roadtrippers on Instagram.

About Destination X

In the bold travel competition series hosted by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Europe is turned into a real-life gameboard as complete strangers are invited to participate in the trip of a lifetime and the ultimate geo-guessing contest. These adventurous players will traverse each country on a blacked-out "Destination X" bus with the goal of figuring out where the "X" they are each week. In each episode, the players disembark the bus to visit unique and unfamiliar tourist attractions that have been gamified into experiential challenges. They will need to rely on their knowledge of pop culture, history, geography and observational skills to win clues to their current location and earn an all-important advantage. Contestants must tap into their own personal expertise, identify hidden clues disguised as artifacts and discern intentional misdirects from competitors to determine their whereabouts. The contestant furthest from the actual location is sent packing. The final player standing will find Jeffrey at the ultimate Destination X and win $250,000.

Destination X airs Tuesday nights at 10 PM ET/PT on NBC and streams next day on Peacock.

Media Contact for Roadtrippers

media@roadpass.com

Media Contact for NBC

tim.cush@nbcuni.com

Contact Information

Erica Diaz

media@roadpass.com

SOURCE: Roadpass Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/roadtrippers-and-nbcs-destination-x-invite-travelers-to-follow-the-clues-and-the-road-less-t-1044404