OrderPort LLC: OrderPort Announces Strategic Investment in Wine Suite

BELLEVUE, WA AND MILAN, ITALY / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / OrderPort, a leading provider of software dedicated to the needs of wineries and related beverage alcohol producers, today announced its affiliate has completed a strategic investment in Wine Suite. Wine Suite is a leading European provider of winery-focused software solutions. OrderPort is owned by Performant Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm that partners with founder-owned software and technology-enabled service companies to accelerate their growth.

Founded in 2019, Wine Suite has established itself as the preeminent technology provider for European wineries by offering a comprehensive set of customer relationship management, marketing, events, and tourism management solutions. Wine Suite's product set is highly complementary to OrderPort's point of sale, eCommerce, loyalty program management, and wine club management offerings.

"We are excited to partner with the Wine Suite founders and support our shared vision to be the one-stop software solution for wineries worldwide," said Jim Agger, Chief Executive Officer at OrderPort. "This investment represents a significant step in OrderPort's goal to provide a comprehensive software solution to our clients on a global scale."

"This substantial investment underscores our commitment to investing in founder-led businesses that have built mission-critical software where Performant Capital's operating expertise can help unlock future growth," added Michael Ciaglia, Partner at Performant Capital Management. "We look forward to serving as a value-added partner to the Wine Suite team and supporting their continued growth across Europe."

"The Wine Suite team is thrilled to partner with OrderPort and Performant Capital due to their technology expertise and clear commitment to innovation in the wine industry. We are eager to leverage OrderPort's robust feature set to expand the capabilities of the Wine Suite platform and deliver comprehensive direct-to-consumer solutions to our clients," said Matteo Ranghetti, Co-Founder of Wine Suite, together with Co-Founder Filippo Galanti.

About OrderPort

OrderPort is a Bellevue-based provider of vertical market software solutions to wineries and beverage alcohol producers. OrderPort's technology enables its customers to support in-person experiences at wineries and tasting rooms as well as eCommerce transactions. In addition to its fully-featured point of sale system, OrderPort provides industry-leading wine club and restaurant management capabilities. For more information about OrderPort, please visit https://orderport.net/.

About Wine Suite

Wine Suite is a Milan-based customer relationship management and marketing software platform built to facilitate direct-to-consumer sales for wineries. Wine Suite further enables wine tourism through its advanced booking and reservation engine, providing a single platform to effectively deliver impactful customer experiences. For more information about Wine Suite, please visit https://wine-suite.com/.

About Performant Capital

Performant Capital is a Chicago-based, lower middle market private equity firm focused on investments in technology-driven companies. Performant Capital invests in businesses across software, technology-enabled services, and data intelligence products and services where its depth of investing, operating expertise, and partner network can materially impact performance. More information about Performant Capital can be found at https://performantcapital.com/.

