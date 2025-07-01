EverC Launches Solution for Seamless Merchant Onboarding Within Seconds

Instant Onboarding delivers intelligent risk insights for payment providers, reducing friction and exposing hidden threats before they enter the pipeline

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / EverC , an innovative, mission-driven risk management company using AI technology to fight bad actors and foster ecommerce growth, today announced Instant Onboarding, a merchant onboarding solution that enables payment providers to onboard merchants faster, while providing instant intelligence on merchant risk before threats reach their platform.

Merchant onboarding is critical for monetization and growth, but the typical process often lacks the depth needed to verify whether merchants are being fully transparent about their business. On the other hand, longer applications carry the risk of merchants entering incorrect details or abandoning the process altogether. EverC has developed a solution that enables fast, seamless merchant onboarding with effective risk and compliance management.

Instant Onboarding solves this problem by scanning websites in real-time to map a merchant's online presence, classify risk, and detect fake storefronts, fraud and miscoded businesses. The result? A smoother, more streamlined onboarding process for merchants and a more comprehensive assessment of risk for payment providers.

"Payment processors compete in an industry that demands speed and ease, but they must balance a frictionless user experience with a proper assessment of risk," said Ishai Froind, CPO at EverC. "With Instant Onboarding, we can detect a wide array of risk indicators at the first touchpoint. This not only saves time, it also cuts costs by reducing the need for more expensive compliance checks down the line."

Seamlessly integrating with existing workflows, Instant Onboarding begins delivering actionable insights that signal risk in under 15 seconds, which helps filter out problem merchants before they enter the platform. The process utilizes the robust EverC proprietary risk graph, which detects hidden and complex risk based on context-driven data and connections between URLs, flagging known-bads, repeat offenders, and suspicious associations.

A key feature of Instant Onboarding is MCC auto-classification/prefill, which saves merchants time, as well as preventing miscodes, reducing the need for manual review and validation by compliance teams. This process enables payment providers to activate merchants more quickly and confidently, route them to the correct flows, and segment them for future cross-sell opportunities.

Another key feature, real-time front site detection, applies advanced AI analysis to a wide range of data points to uncover fake or misrepresented storefronts used for scams, transaction laundering, counterfeit goods, and other illicit activity, delivering insights that mirror the judgement of human experts. This is an important indicator of risk because with the advent of AI, fraudsters are more adept than ever at presenting a legitimate "front."

These are just two features that demonstrate the value of Instant Onboarding. And because it is a modular, configurable solution, customers can select the features that fit their needs, or opt for the complete Instant Onboarding suite, to leverage the full power of EverC technology across the entire merchant onboarding journey. Either way, payment providers can benefit from improved experiences and outcomes in their merchant activation process.

"This powerful, AI-driven solution reduces friction, streamlines the onboarding process and reduces risk, enabling payment platforms to start generating income faster," said Ariel Tiger, CEO at EverC. "Instant Onboarding gives our customers a better understanding of risk, without needing to invest unnecessary time, effort or cost. This isn't just about preventing fraud - it's about driving greater operational efficiency."

The launch of Instant Onboarding follows the release of EverC's Smart Scan in early May, an AI-powered risk assessment solution that delivers a holistic view of trending risks for marketplaces and the payment providers who work with them. To learn more about Instant Onboarding, visit EverC.com

About EverC?

EverC is an innovative, mission-driven risk management company using core AI technology to fight bad actors and foster ecommerce growth, empowering a safer digital ecosystem for all. Leveraging a robust dataset, EverC solutions identify the patterns that signal risk, generating deep intelligence and holistic insights to map each customer's unique risk universe. EverC helps marketplaces, payment providers, acquirers, and banks mitigate risk while enhancing operational efficiency so they can focus on revenue and scalable growth.

