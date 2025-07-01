Visual Edge IT, Inc.: Visual Edge IT Appoints James Hwang as Chief Executive Officer

Hwang to Lead Next Phase of Growth as Long-Time CEO Austin Vanchieri Becomes Executive Chair

NORTH CANTON, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Visual Edge IT, Inc., a national leader in managed IT services and office technology solutions, today announced the appointment of James Hwang as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 7, 2025. Hwang will also join the company's Board of Directors. He succeeds Austin Vanchieri, who will transition to the role of Executive Chair of the Board of Directors after more than three decades of executive leadership. Vanchieri will continue to provide strategic leadership in his role of Executive Chair.

Hwang brings to Visual Edge IT a distinguished track record of operational excellence and transformational leadership in the IT services sector. He most recently served as CEO of 1Path Holdings, a comprehensive IT services and consulting firm based in Atlanta. Prior to that, Hwang led Cal Net Technology Group, one of the foundational companies that became the nationwide IT managed services platform known as NexusTek. Under his leadership, Cal Net was honored as Channel Futures' MSP of the Year.

"It has been an incredible honor to lead Visual Edge IT for more than 31 years," said Austin Vanchieri. "Our team has built a resilient and innovative organization that now spans more than 70 markets across the U.S. and with James' experience and leadership, I'm confident Visual Edge is well-positioned to be a leader in the next era of industry growth and technology innovation."

"I am excited and honored to join Visual Edge IT at such an important moment in its journey," said Hwang. "I look forward to working with our employees, customers, and partners to accelerate innovation, enhance value, and expand our national reach."

The appointment marks a pivotal milestone in Visual Edge IT's ongoing transformation into a comprehensive national technology solutions provider. Hwang's leadership will focus on scaling service offerings, deepening customer relationships, and driving growth across both IT services and office technology platforms.

Visual Edge IT is a national provider of managed IT services, cybersecurity, and office technology solutions. With a network of over 70 service locations across the U.S., Visual Edge IT delivers best-in-class technology solutions designed to improve efficiency, security, and business performance for small and midsize businesses nationwide.

