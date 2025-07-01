The Modern Data Company Announces Strategic Global Expansion

Leader in AI-ready data management establishes Middle East operations in UAE and Saudi Arabia, appoints industry veteran Kunwar Khehar to lead regional growth

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / The Modern Data Company, creator of DataOS®, the fastest, most cost-effective path to business- and AI-ready data, today announced the launch of its Middle East operations. With a new presence in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, this strategic expansion addresses the region's surging demand for AI-ready data infrastructure and positions the company and the DataOS platform as a key enabler of data-driven transformation across the Gulf.

As part of the expansion, the company has appointed Kunwar Khehar as Head of Middle East Operations to spearhead the company's growth in the region. A veteran leader with 15+ years of experience at Gartner, SAP, and Oracle, Kunwar brings deep relationships with regional holding companies, sovereign wealth funds, and Fortune 500 firms. He will lead Modern's mission to empower the Middle East's most ambitious organizations with the foundational capabilities they need to scale AI with trust and speed.

"DataOS was built for this moment-to help organizations leapfrog legacy complexity and move confidently into the AI era," said Srujan Akula, Co-founder and CEO of The Modern Data Company. "As enterprises in the Middle East accelerate their digital agendas, they need more than just raw data. They need governed, AI-ready data products that can be delivered in weeks, not months. That's what DataOS makes possible."

"Expanding into the Middle East with our new Dubai office marks a significant milestone in Modern Data Company's global growth," said Saurabh Gupta, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer at The Modern Data Company. "As organizations across the region accelerate their digital transformations, DataOS is uniquely positioned to help them harness the full potential of their data with agility, scalability, and trust. As AI investments surge, we provide a clear, trusted path to scale-without rip-and-replace or runaway costs."

Key Expansion Elements

New Regional Operations: The company is establishing a dedicated office and operations centers in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, enabling localized support and services tailored to Middle Eastern market needs and regulatory requirements.

Strategic Partnerships: The company is forming alliances with leading technology providers and system integrators in target markets to accelerate market penetration and enhance service capabilities.

Addressing a Transformational Moment in the Middle East

With Vision 2030, smart city initiatives, and a massive push toward AI, the Middle East is emerging as a global innovation hub. Yet, many organizations struggle with fragmented infrastructure that stalls AI deployment and increases risk.

DataOS was purpose-built to bridge the gap, transforming how enterprises deploy data for AI. As the first truly AI-native data operating system, it helps enterprises converge their data into governed, contextualized data products-ready to power both business operations and intelligent systems.

"The Middle East is experiencing an unprecedented acceleration in data and AI adoption," said Kunwar Khehar, Head of Middle East Operations. "But what's missing is a clear path to scale-one grounded in trust, governance, and operational speed. That's exactly what DataOS provides. We're excited to bring this next-generation capability to the region."

About The Modern Data Company

The Modern Data Company is redefining enterprise data management for the AI era, transforming data from a technical challenge into an organizations' most powerful business asset. The company's flagship platform, DataOS, serves as the essential AI-ready data layer for any data stack. DataOS transforms fragmented, ungoverned data infrastructure into AI-ready data products in just weeks, delivering trusted, context-aware data that makes AI systems smarter while providing native integration support including built-in APIs and GraphQL for seamless connectivity to existing tools, workflows, and LLMs.

Fortune 1000+ enterprises using DataOS are accelerating their AI adoption by 90% while reducing total cost of data ownership by up to 50%, delivering dramatic increases in business agility. The company's rapidly expanding customer base includes global category leaders across multiple industries who trust DataOS to power their AI and business transformation.

For more information about The Modern Data Company, please visit www.themoderndatacompany.com

Contact

Kunwar Khehar

Head of Operations, Middle East

The Modern Data Company

kunwar.khehar@tmdc.io

Media Contact

Maddie Hunt

Unshakable Marketing Group

modern@unshakablemarketinggroup.com

SOURCE: The Modern Data Company

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-modern-data-company-announces-strategic-global-expansion-1044623