Elrod Pope Accident & Injury Attorneys is Proud to Support the South & North Carolina Community

ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Elrod Pope Accident & Injury Attorneys remains committed to community involvement. For over four decades, we've served clients in North Carolina and South Carolina, helping individuals get the justice they deserve. In addition to helping accident victims, the firm has also dedicated time and resources to serving the community .

The compassionate legal team consistently shows up for the community when it matters most in various ways.

Committed to Community Service

Elrod Pope has proudly partnered with the following groups:

National Alliance on Mental Illness : NAMI helps those affected by mental illness. The law firm is a financial sponsor, but also offers support at local walks by hosting a tent and cheering on participants.

Showtime Academy : Showtime Academy Rock Hill provides professional theatre, dance, and music training. The legal team is proud to support the academy's competition theatre team.

The Humane Society of York County : The Humane Society of York County rescues and rehomes animals in need. The firm volunteers to help animals at the shelter and makes financial donations to help further the organization's work.

Rock Hill Schools : Rock Hill Schools seeks to prepare students for future success. The team participates in career fairs and supports fundraising initiatives that provide opportunities for local students.

Safe Passage : Safe Passage offers support and shelter for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. The firm participated in a beautification project that has helped create a welcoming environment for families.

The Junior Welfare League : The Junior Welfare League supports local charities and initiatives in the York County area. The legal team contributed to its FrostBites event.

Hospice & Community Care : Hospice & Community Care provides the compassionate care and support that patients and families need. The team dedicated five Tuesdays to volunteering at the Caring Closet, where team members assisted with cleaning, organizing, and helping individuals access medical supplies.

Back the Pack : Back the Pack works to ensure that Rock Hill students who are food insecure have access to nonperishable items each weekend. The firm volunteers to pack food bags to support local families.

In addition to working with these groups, Elrod Pope Accident & Injury Attorneys is also involved with community events, including York Summer Fest and the Come-See-Me Festival .

About Elrod Pope Accident & Injury Attorneys

The legal team at Elrod Pope Accident & Injury Attorneys has more than 150 years of combined experience. We use this experience and our time and resources to help those in the community.

Whether you or a loved one was injured in a car crash, slip and fall, truck accident, motorcycle wreck or other accident, our dedicated personal injury attorneys are here for you.

