Cisco Systems Inc.: How Cisco India Helped 50 Million People Connect to New Opportunities

By Harish Krishnan, Rohini Kamath

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / At Cisco, we believe in the power of technology and our people to drive meaningful change. For over 30 years, we've partnered with India to shape our shared digital future, foster innovation, and build a workforce ready for tomorrow. But our impact goes far beyond business.

Together, we've been working to empower communities and improve lives-and thanks to the ingenuity and diligence of our many non-profit collaborators, we've achieved something truly remarkable.

Above and beyond: How a government mandate to give back become an inspiration to go further

In 2013, when India implemented a law requiring companies to invest in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Cisco saw an opportunity not just to meet the mandate, but to go above and beyond. In 2018, we set a bold goal: positively impact 50 million lives in India by 2025.

When we connect the unconnected, we expand opportunity for all. Working closely with our non-profit partners, we didn't just meet that goal-we exceeded it, reaching this milestone in March 2025. (Grants made within India since 2015 are included in the total count.) This achievement reflects our ongoing dedication to powering an inclusive future for all.

From opening our first office in India in 1995, to leading initiatives that empower millions today, Cisco's legacy in India coincides with the nation's growth as an emerging leader in innovation and technology. With nearly one billion internet users, the world's third-largest digital economy, and more than 70 percent of its younger generation aspiring to work in tech, it's safe to say India is firmly in its digital boom. In fact, just last year, Boston Consulting Group ranked India in the top 10 for AI readiness and second globally for AI specialists.

"Our India Purpose Office team's extraordinary achievement exemplifies Cisco's strategy for social investment-from close collaboration with local experts, to rigorous measurement of positive impact, to steady emphasis on the unique power of tech-fueled innovation to reach more people in need. Their work has helped advance our vision of thriving people and empowered communities throughout India." -Charu Adesnik, Executive Director, Cisco Foundation; Director, Social Impact Investments

A bold vision fueled by our people

The Cisco India Purpose Office led the way, crafting a strategy that combined innovative technology with collaborative partnerships. Through initiatives like the India Cash Grant Program, we've been able to amplify our impact by supporting local non-profits that use technology to address critical needs like education, healthcare, crisis response, and economic empowerment. By aligning with government priorities and fostering collaboration in our grantmaking, we've created lasting change for a more inclusive and prosperous society.

But our work didn't stop there. Cisco employees also played a key role-from mentoring our partners on cybersecurity to sharing expertise in business operations. Together, we've empowered these organizations with the resources, knowledge, and guidance they needed to grow and create lasting impact.

Stories that inspire

From enabling job readiness to transforming healthcare, here are some of the incredible initiatives rooted from our collaborative efforts:

Indus Action: Bridging educational gaps

Cisco's collaboration with Indus Action through the Eklavya project transforms education policy with tech-driven solutions. Supporting India's Right to Education Act, which makes education a fundamental right for children aged 6-14, Cisco's grant enhanced data collection systems-enabling efficient decision-making and policy execution for state governments, while positively impacting 500,000 people.

NIIT Foundation: Empowerment through education

Since 2017, Cisco and the NIIT Foundation have collaborated to champion education and empowerment through the Cyber Suraksha project (Suraksha means "safety" in Hindi). From 2022 to today, this project has helped more than 1 million individuals-40% of them women-develop cybersecurity skills, and more than 7,000 participants secure cybersecurity roles.

Quest Alliance: Building future-ready skills

The Future Right Skills Network is a collaborative effort between Cisco, Accenture, SAP Labs, and J.P. Morgan, facilitated by Quest Alliance. So far, more than 300,000 students gained career skills across Industrial Training Institutes. In addition, over 26,000 students landed full-time jobs, and more than 1,500 trainers received support.

The Piramal Swasthya Foundation: Revolutionizing healthcare delivery

Cisco's partnership with Piramal Swasthya in the Niramay initiative is revolutionizing healthcare delivery in Assam, India. By integrating digital health technology, the collaboration enhances telemedicine, diagnostics, and patient record management, addressing vital healthcare needs in underserved areas. With more than 110,000 patient records digitized, this partnership is setting new standards in public healthcare.

Looking ahead

With 1 billion lives impacted globally and another 50 million lives changed in India, our journey to Power an Inclusive Future for All continues. Our ongoing collaborative efforts will ensure that life-changing technology reaches those who need it most. Together, we'll keep creating positive social impact-one partnership at a time.

To learn more about the impact Cisco is making in India, check out our Corporate Social Responsibility website.

