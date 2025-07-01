Goldman Small Cap Research Publishes New Research Report on Sigyn Therapeutics Inc.

Underfollowed Innovator to Enjoy Profile Raise

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, announced today that it has published a new research report on Sigyn Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB:SIGY), a developer of next-generation blood purification therapies to address life-threatening conditions that carry no FDA-approved treatments. The Goldman report carries a price target. To view the new research report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, or to download the report in its entirety, please visit: https://goldmansmallcapresearch.com/opportunity-research/powerful-dual-track/.

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. is developing next-generation blood purification therapies to address life-threatening conditions with no FDA-approved treatments. Sigyn Therapy is a first-in-class device to address severe inflammatory disorders. Its primary targeted conditions are sepsis and end stage renal disease. The flagship platform therapy has been demonstrated to reduce the presence of bacterial toxins (including endotoxin), inflammatory cytokines, hepatic toxins, and infectious viral pathogens from human blood plasma. The Company is also developing medical devices to optimize the benefit of drugs to treat cancer.

In the Opportunity Research report, analyst Rob Goldman reviews this undervalued and underfollowed innovator including upcoming milestones and events, clinical achievements, unique opportunities in multi-billion-dollar indications, and a price target for SIGY.

SIGY: Game Changing Approach

Goldman commented, "Sigyn is poised to change the way acute, life-threatening inflammatory conditions induced by endotoxemia and other concurrent inflammation. Many of these conditions have no approved therapy and represent billions in market size. The primary targeted conditions include end stage renal disease and sepsis, the #1 cause of deaths in hospitals worldwide. The Company also has a deep oncology portfolio."

Potential Near Term Valuation-Raising Milestones Ahead

"Sigyn has reported favorable in vitro results and is poised to submit multiple Breakthrough Device submissions this year. The Company could be awarded these designations in the coming quarter," noted Goldman. "A planned ESRD feasibility study should commence in the next 12 months. Data could be derived from this trial within 6 months following the end of the study."

Upcoming Events Could Raise Profile

"Our six-month price target reflects both the current undervalued and underfollowed status of Sigyn versus peers, but also the value of future milestones. In our view, Sigyn's primary platform offers valuable, hidden features which could serve as a valuation driver. Looking ahead, future milestones could eventually lead to an M&A event," concluded Goldman.

About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009by former Piper Jaffray analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters.

Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

This press release contains excerpts of our most recently published company report on Sigyn Therapeutics Inc. ("The Company"). The information used and statements of fact made have been obtained from sources considered reliable but we neither guarantee nor represent the completeness or accuracy. Goldman Small Cap Research relied solely upon information derived from Sigyn Therapeutics Inc. The information includes authorized press releases or legal disclosures made in their filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission http://www.sec.gov.

Separate from the factual content of our update about the Company, we may from time to time include our own opinions about the Company, its business, markets, and opportunities. Any opinions we may offer about the Company are solely our own, and are made in reliance upon our rights under the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, and are provided solely for the general opinionated discussion of our readers. Our opinions should not be considered to be complete, precise, accurate, or current investment advice. Statements herein may contain forward-looking statements and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties affecting results.

A Goldman Small Cap Research report, update, newsletter, article, trading alert, corporate profile, sector or industry snapshot, podcast interview, or press release is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated full disclosures, disclaimers, and analyst background on our website before investing. Neither Goldman Small Cap Research nor its parent is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with FINRA or any other regulatory agency. To download this research report, visit www.goldmansmallcapresearch.com. Goldman Small Cap Research did not receive any compensation for this report. In 2021, Goldman Small Cap Research was compensated by the Company in the amount of $15,000 for research report production and distribution.

