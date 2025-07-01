Charleston, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2025) - dvmGRO, a leading veterinary network dedicated to elevating practice success, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Movora, a global leader in veterinary orthopedic and surgical solutions. Effective July 1, 2025, this collaboration brings expanded benefits and resources to veterinary professionals across the country.

Through this partnership, dvmGRO members will gain access to Movora's comprehensive portfolio of innovative surgical and orthopedic products. This alliance significantly strengthens the support available to veterinary teams, particularly in the fast-evolving field of orthopedic care.

A cornerstone of the collaboration is a robust continuing education initiative tailored specifically for veterinarians and their teams. Featuring both in-person and online learning opportunities, this joint program reinforces a shared commitment to professional development and clinical excellence.

"We're excited to partner with Movora, a company equally passionate about empowering veterinary professionals," said Megan Sturgill, President of dvmGRO. "Together, we're expanding access to top-tier products and educational resources that will support our members in delivering exceptional care."

Movora CEO Guy Spörri added, "Our partnership with dvmGRO is a natural fit. It reflects our ongoing mission to support veterinary professionals with advanced surgical solutions and education. We look forward to contributing to the growth and success of the dvmGRO community."

For more information about the partnership, visit dvmgro.com and movora.com.

About dvmGRO

dvmGRO is a newly established and rapidly growing community of independent veterinary practices dedicated to improving the business health of their operations while enhancing care standards. Through collaboration and shared resources, and innovative tools, dvmGRO provides its members with tailored solutions needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

About Movora

Movora is a leading provider of veterinary surgical and orthopedic solutions, offering a comprehensive range of products and educational services designed to advance the field of veterinary medicine. With a focus on innovation and quality, Movora supports veterinarians in delivering superior care to pets and their owners.

