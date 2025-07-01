Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2025) - HealingMaps, the leading directory for ketamine, psychedelic-assisted therapy, and TMS clinics, and Advanced Behavioral Strategies (ABS), a JV between HealingMaps and Capstone Management Group, today announced the official launch of the Healing Health Alliance, the first-of-its-kind Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) dedicated to supporting ketamine clinics, psilocybin retreats, TMS clinics, and more.

The Healing Health Alliance (HHA) emerges as a vital solution to the escalating operational costs faced by independent clinics within the rapidly expanding psychedelic medicine sector. Clinics often struggle with rising prices for essential supplies such as saline, gloves, syringes, and ketamine - as well as insurance coverages, typically paying retail rates due to a lack of collective buying power.

The Healing Health Alliance directly addresses this challenge by providing immediate access to significant discounts and negotiated rates on a wide array of medical equipment, office supplies, and insurance programs/coverages and specialty services.

"For too long, ketamine clinics have been forced to navigate high operational costs and limited support," said Cory Jones, Co-Founder of HealingMaps. "The Healing Health Alliance gives providers the tools and savings they need to grow sustainably while focusing on what matters most: treating patients."

"We've been helping connect patients with clinics over the past five years, so we know the industry's pain points. The Healing Health Alliance is designed to empower these practitioners by providing the collective purchasing power they need to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and ultimately, enhance patient care. Our goal is to ensure these innovative therapies remain accessible and sustainable. Every other medical industry has these tools. It's time we brought them to our industry."

Key Benefits for Members of the Healing Health Alliance Include:

HHA members who qualify will automatically be enrolled in the Healing Health Network, which will provide increased visibility and patient awareness for services, pre-negotiated terms from insurance companies to ensure maximum reimbursement, self-insured employers and reinsurers for its members. Insurance Reimbursement Recovery: Clinics across all medical industries leave insurance reimbursement dollars on the table, but that is an even bigger problem in the ketamine and TMS industries. Our forensic auditing partners can help you recover significant revenues - in some cases hundreds of thousands of dollars - at zero cost to you.

Nino Pedrini, chairman of Capstone noted, "We are pleased to be working with ABS and HealingMaps to develop the best-in-class mental health provider network. Capstone has been working in this space for many years and has developed uniquely powerful data analytics capabilities around mental and behavioral health which we are pleased to be able to offer to our GPO members and the industry."

The mission of the Healing Health Alliance is clear: to provide better pricing on medical equipment and clinic supply needs, better terms and conditions on insurance requirements, and economies of scale that support the growth and sustainability of practices within the psychedelic medicine landscape. And best of all, there is no cost to join and zero obligation. Clinic owners can participate in any cost saving opportunities they would like to, on their own schedule.

About HealingMaps

HealingMaps is the leading global directory for finding trusted clinics and practitioners offering psychedelic-assisted therapy and mental wellness solutions. It connects individuals seeking healing with qualified providers, fostering a more accessible and informed psychedelic ecosystem.

About Capstone Management Group

Capstone Management Group, a Managing General Underwriter and program management company, have built the foundations of the modern insurance industry. The founders of Capstone were instrumental in structuring the nation's first reinsurance pool, which transcended all classes of insurance. Additionally, the founders developed the first self-funded coverages for the industry, as well as developing best-in-class provider networks. We are pleased to be leaders in developing a best-in-class mental health provider network for the industry to address the mental health crisis the nation is facing.

About Advanced Behavioral Strategies (ABS)

Advanced Behavioral Strategies (ABS) is a management services consulting firm specializing in the behavioral health sector. ABS provides expert guidance and strategic solutions to organizations and practitioners, helping them navigate complex industry landscapes

