Louisville, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2025) - New Leaf Tree Service has published a detailed case study documenting the successful removal of a hazardous 80-year-old oak tree from a residential property in Louisville, Kentucky. The study highlights the challenges and solutions involved in safely removing the tree without disturbing the surrounding landscape.

The oak tree, which had been a prominent feature on the property for decades, had begun to lean dangerously. This raised concerns for the homeowner, especially given the risk of the tree falling during a storm. With its proximity to the house and other structures, the situation required immediate attention to prevent potential damage.

The case study offers an in-depth examination of how the company safely conducted the oak tree removal in Louisville, KY while respecting the homeowner's request to maintain the integrity of the surrounding landscape.



New Leaf Tree Service's tree care professionals utilized specialized equipment and techniques to complete the task. This involved carefully removing the tree in sections to minimize disturbance to nearby plants and structures. The case study also highlights the team's ability to assess the risks associated with large tree removals, particularly with older, more fragile trees that may present additional challenges.

The publication of this case study is timely, as Louisville, like many regions, is home to numerous old oak trees that are increasingly at risk of becoming hazardous. With oak trees often reaching great sizes and ages, it is crucial for homeowners to regularly inspect them for signs of instability. New Leaf Tree Service hopes to raise awareness about the importance of proactive tree maintenance and removal in preventing safety hazards.



This case study also underscores the importance of complying with local regulations when removing large or protected trees. The team at New Leaf Tree Service ensured that all necessary permits were in place, as trees exceeding 24 inches in diameter often require a review before removal. Oak trees, in particular, are sometimes protected due to their ecological value, which is something homeowners need to be aware of before moving forward with a removal project.



By sharing this detailed case study, New Leaf Tree Service not only showcases the team's expertise in tree removal but also demonstrates its commitment to educating homeowners about the process. The company has made it a priority to document major projects like this one to provide transparency and help others understand the complexities involved in safe tree removal.

Looking ahead, New Leaf Tree Service plans to release more case studies that document other challenging projects. This initiative will allow the company to share its knowledge on expert tree service in Louisville while ensuring that future tree removals are performed with the highest standards of safety and professionalism.



About New Leaf Tree Service:

New Leaf Tree Service is a family-owned business with years of experience in providing high-quality tree care services. The company's team offers a range of services, including tree pruning, removal, stump grinding, emergency tree services, crane services, and insurance claim support. New Leaf Tree Service also provides valuable information through detailed case studies and educational content to help property owners make informed decisions about tree care and maintenance.



