France's new feed-in tariffs (FITs) for July to September 2025 range from €0. 0886 ($0. 1046)/kWh to €0. 1243/kWh, depending on system size. From pv magazine France France's energy regulator, the Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE), has released FIT rates for rooftop solar installations up to 500 kW in size for July to September 2025. For the 3-month period, the FITs for PV systems up to 3 kW and installations between 3 kW and 9 kW have been canceled. From now on, these PV system typologies will be entitled to net metering tariffs for surplus power only. This move is intended to encourage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...