Arista acquires VeloCloud SD-WAN for cognitive branch edge

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), a leading provider of cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) networking solutions, today announced several AI-driven enterprise products that deliver an expanded set of switching, Wi-Fi 7 access point, and WAN capabilities. In conjunction, Arista acquired the VeloCloud SD-WAN portfolio from Broadcom. This combination of innovations will bring operational ease through zero touch operations, proactive monitoring, and automated troubleshooting across the broad set of client-to-cloud networking domains.

As organizations seek real-world business value from generative and agentic AI, they are adopting centers of data strategy that connect the algorithms/models to key, distributed data stores across the enterprise-from the data centers to the campus, and to the branches and remote offices. Reliable networks that are always on, easy to operate, and with built-in security are, therefore, more important than ever. Arista continues to embrace this challenge with an expanding set of hardware and software solutions optimized for various customer needs. This, among other reasons, is why we believe Arista Networks has been recognized in the Visionaries Quadrant of the 2025 GartnerMagic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure published on 26 June 2025-Gartner positioned Arista Networks as the vendor with the highest Ability to Execute in the Visionaries Quadrant in the report.

Arista's Acquisition of VeloCloud Enhances Branch Centers

VeloCloud offers leading cloud-delivered SD-WAN solutions with integrated security, complementing Arista's wired and wireless switching portfolio. VeloCloud solutions comprise a range of edge hardware platforms featuring integrated secure firewalling and application-optimized SD-WAN, available with a choice of integrated Wi-Fi and/or 5G mobile connectivity. This portfolio of solutions provides expanded choice and performance for Arista customers, enabling global WAN services to interconnect data centers and distributed campus offices, while complementing Arista's existing CloudEOS routing stack and high-end 7000-series WAN routers.

"We have been using Arista and VeloCloud in production environments," stated Alan Davidson, CIO of Broadcom Inc. "The addition of the VeloCloud edge strengthens and scales the enterprise WAN network."

Arista is also introducing the AWE-7220R WAN router with regional connectivity. Together with the previously announced AWE-7230R and AWE-7250R systems, customers can build a hub-spine and VeloCloud micro-edge ??WAN topology.

AI-Driven Campus and Branch Centers

Arista's new campus portfolio features advanced PoE capabilities in a compact form factor switch, along with a wider range of cost-effective Wi-Fi 7 indoor and outdoor access points for branch deployments, enabling newer IoT applications, such as ESL (Electronic Shelf Label).

"We're thrilled with Arista's access point integration with VusionGroup's Electronic Shelf Labels," said Dean Penebacker, IT Director, Pan Pacific Retail Management (PPRM) Hawaii. "This seamless integration with our existing systems means we can manage pricing dynamically and reduce labor costs, all while ensuring accuracy at the shelf edge. It's the innovative technology we need to stay competitive in today's retail landscape."

Key additions to the switching and wireless portfolio include:

A new compact, fanless 12-port PoE switch that is also 60W capable in the 710 family of access switches, designed for remote office and branch deployments.

A new ruggedized outdoor Wi-Fi 7 access point, the O-435, designed for harsh industrial and outdoor environments, features a 2x2 tri-radio and a fourth dedicated tri-band multi-function radio.

A new entry-level 2x2 tri-radio Wi-Fi 7 indoor access point, the C-400, targeted for cost-effective, high-volume service provider-managed (MSP) branch environments, including SMBs, multi-dwelling units, and small remote offices.

"Arista Networks' new low-cost, compact, fanless switch platform and entry-level Wi-Fi 7 access point are a perfect fit for our clients with small distributed offices and branches," said Neil Dearman, CTO EMEA, High Point Solutions, Inc. "As a channel partner, we can address the unique needs of our clients with enterprise-grade technology that's easy to deploy and manage, all while keeping costs in check. It's a win-win for us and our customers."

Zero Trust Networking for the Branch

Arista CloudVision AGNI (CV AGNI) now supports a fully on-premises deployment model, enabling customers with strict regulatory and data compliance requirements to benefit from simple, scalable, and secure AI-driven network access control from large campuses to distributed locations, while the new 1G and 10G virtual ZTX platforms extend Arista MSS identity-based microsegmentation to remote branches and small campuses.

"For years, we searched for a solution to secure our network and district resources without adding complexity, financial strain, or management challenges," said Najeeb Qasimi, Director of IT, Oak Grove School District. "Arista CV AGNI allows us to effortlessly implement and maintain policies, while its secure client connectivity ensures every student, teacher, and device-whether on district-provided or personal equipment-remains protected. This powerful, hassle-free tool has revolutionized how we safeguard and operate our network."

Availability

O-435 and C-400 will ship in Q2 2025

710XP will ship early Q3 2025

AWE-7220R WAN router is shipping now.

On-premises CloudVision AGNI is shipping now

Arista MSS virtual ZTX appliances are shipping now

Read more about today's VeloCloud announcement in Jayshree Ullal, Arista's CEO and Chairperson's blog and a webinar on July 10.

For a detailed look at Arista's campus and new branch solutions, register here for one of our upcoming Campus Networking Days at a location near you.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure, Mike Leibovitz et al., 25 June 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Arista

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large AI, data center, campus, and routing environments. Its award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

ARISTA, AGNI, and CloudVision are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks in jurisdictions worldwide. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the performance and capabilities of Arista's products and services. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including rapid technological and market change, customer requirements, and industry standards, as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250701076067/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Amanda Jaramillo

Corporate Communications

Tel: (408) 547-5798

amanda@arista.com

Investor Contact:

Investor Advocacy

Rudolph Araujo

Rod Hall

Tel: (408) 547-8080

ir@arista.com