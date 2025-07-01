M-Files becomes the first document management system to natively store content within the Microsoft 365 platform, maximizing user productivity.

M-Files, the leader in AI-powered document management, and Microsoft, today announced a strategic expansion of their long-standing partnership. M-Files will now use Microsoft 365 and its API-only service, SharePoint Embedded1, to unlock native Microsoft 365 capabilities for M-Files AI-curated content, including agentic experiences delivered by Microsoft 365 Copilot and M-Files Aino2. This deepened collaboration marks a fundamental shift in how customers manage enterprise content.

This first-of-its-kind, unified offering from M-Files and Microsoft 365 addresses major pain points for both business and IT users. Unlike legacy document management tools that limit AI effectiveness due to poor content quality, fragment information governance, and create siloed systems that increase administrative burden, M-Files and Microsoft 365 now give customers a centralized, scalable environment to retrieve documents with high precision, manage content throughout its lifecycle, and utilize AI for critical business workflows. Documents are now easier to extract insights from, collaborate on and govern-boosting efficiency and effectiveness while reducing risk.

Customers will realize significant benefits including:

Confidence in generative AI results that are grounded in accurate, relevant, and trusted content : M-Files and Microsoft 365 deliver meticulously classified, high-value enterprise content. Microsoft 365 Copilot natively extends to M-Files AI-curated content, enhancing output and creating the foundation for broad AI adoption.

: M-Files and Microsoft 365 deliver meticulously classified, high-value enterprise content. Microsoft 365 Copilot natively extends to M-Files AI-curated content, enhancing output and creating the foundation for broad AI adoption. Higher productivity via native Microsoft 365 co-authoring and collaboration capabilities for M-Files users : Customers avoid content silos and streamline end-user workflows across business processes and document lifecycles, including industry content such as client engagement deliverables, technical product specifications and asset management plans.

: Customers avoid content silos and streamline end-user workflows across business processes and document lifecycles, including industry content such as client engagement deliverables, technical product specifications and asset management plans. Unified security compliance, with built-in, automated content governance and permissions : M-Files secure content remains within the Microsoft 365 security boundary, applying additional organization-wide compliance and governance policies defined by Microsoft Purview 3

: M-Files secure content remains within the Microsoft 365 security boundary, applying additional organization-wide compliance and governance policies defined by Microsoft Purview Maximized ROI for existing and future Microsoft 365 investments: For the first time ever, customers can select a best-of-breed document management solution without sacrificing standardization with Microsoft. By choosing M-Files as the pre-built solution for industry-specific use cases, organizations avoid costly custom development and benefit from future joint innovation with Microsoft.

For customers, the benefits are already clear.

"We chose M-Files because of their impressive technology and strong foundation for AI innovation and integrations with Microsoft 365," said Adrian Logan, Head of Digital Transformation at PKF Francis Clark. "The ability to use native Microsoft 365 capabilities in M-Files makes M-Files even more valuable to us now and in the future. We are confident that we made the right choice and will continue to use M-Files and Microsoft together to drive our business forward."

"M-Files brings tremendous value to the Microsoft ecosystem through deep industry expertise and purpose-built business use cases," said Jeff Teper, President Microsoft 365 Collaborative Apps and Platforms. "This revolutionary offering, the first-of-its kind built on SharePoint Embedded, combines Microsoft's collaborative platform with M-Files' business-centric processes and scaled document management to deliver a solution that's greater than the sum of its parts. Together, we're unlocking the full potential of Microsoft 365 investments for our customers."

"This partnership marks a pivotal moment for M-Files and the industry," said Jay Bhatt, CEO of M-Files. "As the first document management system to use both Microsoft 365 and its API-only service, SharePoint Embedded, we have fundamentally changed how enterprise content is managed and accessed at scale. This isn't just another integration-it's a native solution, built over months of collaboration, that combines M-Files' strengths in metadata-driven automation and AI with Microsoft's powerful collaboration, security, and Copilot capabilities. For organizations invested in Microsoft, M-Files is now the clear choice for document management."

The combined M-Files and Microsoft 365 offering is available today, bringing even greater value to enterprises that rely on the Microsoft ecosystem. For more information visit M-Files.

1Microsoft SharePoint Embedded is a new API-only highly scalable content repository used by Microsoft Loop, Designer, and Copilot Pages. SharePoint Embedded does not provide a UI, keeping the M-Files user experience intact and maintaining all existing functionality. Microsoft also offers this technology to customers and partners to help develop applications that leverage native Microsoft 365 Copilot, collaboration, and compliance capabilities, keeping all content within the customer's secure Microsoft 365 tenant.

2M-Files Aino ("I know") is the AI fabric of M-Files, leveraging agentic and generative AI to organize information, automate daily work, and unlock knowledge and insights with natural language.

3Microsoft Purview provides organizations tools and solutions to govern, protect, and manage their data in Microsoft 365.

About M-Files

M-Files is redefining how work gets done. Our AI-powered document management system offers purpose-built business use cases-spanning universal and industry-specific workflows-to enable secure collaboration, automate processes, and ensure governance. Unlike traditional systems, M-Files organizes content around the context of your business, connecting documents to related people, projects, and transactions. With our unique metadata-driven architecture, organizations can model content in line with their business processes, unify information across silos, and apply AI at scale. The result is greater productivity, reduced risk, and smarter, faster decisions for over 6,000 customers in 100+ countries.

