Europe's largest AI chipmaker names new CFO, Head of Legal, and General Manager of Americas amid accelerating global demand for AI inference at the edge

Axelera AI, the leading provider of purpose-built AI hardware acceleration technology, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with three key executive additions: Marta Ostroumoff joins the company as Chief Financial Officer, Eke Bijzitter has been appointed Head of Legal, while current CMO Alexis Crowell will expand her scope, adding General Manager of the Americas to her responsibilities. These new appointments come as Axelera AI recently secured new grants and ramps up global operations to meet increasing customer demand for its high performance, energy efficient Metis AI processor unit platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250701732504/en/

Axelera executives (left to right) Eke Bijzitter, Head of Legal, Alexis Crowell, CMO and General Manager of the Americas, Marta Ostroumoff, Chief Financial Officer. Photo credit: Menno Ridderhof

"The demand for real-time analytics at the edge continues to grow exponentially," said Fabrizio Del Maffeo, Axelera's co-founder and CEO. "We are thrilled to be expanding our executive team with leaders who bring deep, global expertise to support our customers and employees."

Marta Ostroumoff joins from Oxa, where as CFO she led the company's financial strategy and funding efforts, including a $140M Series C round. With an extensive background in senior finance roles, Marta brings deep expertise to Axelera AI and broad leadership experience growing global teams, expanding market reach, and supporting multiple companies with strategic financial planning and execution.

Eke Bijzitter is a seasoned legal executive with significant expertise in governance, corporate, M&A and compliance, most notably for 15 years in Gemalto (now Thales Cybersecurity and Digital Identity). She has vast experience in managing complex regulatory environments and building high-performing legal teams. With her leadership capabilities, she ensures alignment between regulatory compliance and strategic business objectives.

Alexis Crowell, newly promoted to General Manager of Americas, has been instrumental in leading Axelera AI's marketing efforts as Chief Marketing Officer. Since joining Axelera in October of 2024, Alexis has helped build and launch the Axelera AI Partner Acceleration Network, launch and scale an Axelera webstore and refactored the online presence through new tools and technology. In her newly expanded role, she will partner with the executive team to build a local strategy for countries across the Americas and support commercial operations within the region.

The expansion of Axelera AI's leadership team adds to the momentum the company has built. The company's Metis Platform and Voyager SDK enable developers to deploy AI inference at the edge with unprecedented speed and efficiency. Axelera AI was also awarded a €68 million grant under the European Union's DARE (Digital Autonomy with RISC-V in Europe) initiative to develop AI chiplets for HPC and supercomputing applications.

About Axelera AI

Axelera AI is the leading provider of purpose-built AI hardware acceleration technology for AI inference, including computer vision and generative AI applications. Its first-generation product is the game-changing Metis AI platform a holistic hardware and software solution for Edge AI inference which delivers the world's highest performance and power-efficiency at a fraction of the cost of alternative solutions. Headquartered in the AI Innovation Center of the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, Axelera AI has R&D offices in Belgium, Switzerland, Italy and the UK, with more than 180 employees in 18 countries. Its team of experts in AI software and hardware hail from top AI firms and Fortune 500 companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250701732504/en/

Contacts:

Media

Axelera@voxuspr.com