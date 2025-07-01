SIG SAUER, Inc.: SIG SAUER Celebrates Major Milestone: 100 Million Round Annual 6.8mm Ammunition Capacity

American Manufacturing Creates Economic Growth for Arkansas

JACKSONVILLE, Ark., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER, a leading U.S. defense manufacturer and proud ammunition partner to the U.S. military, achieved the milestone of 100 million 6.8mm round annual capacity at its state-of-the-art facilities in Jacksonville, Arkansas. SIG SAUER is invested in continual increases to overall capacity, paving the way to double output over the next few years. This achievement solidifies SIG SAUER's pivotal role in supporting the U.S. Army's Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) Program, delivering transformational 6.8mm ammunition to equip America's warfighters with unmatched velocity and lethality.

This milestone reflects SIG SAUER's significant capital investments in advanced machining, innovative technology, and cutting-edge equipment at its Jacksonville, AR facilities. Leveraging automation and novel manufacturing techniques, SIG SAUER is home to some of the most modern ammunition production capabilities in the world. Since breaking ground in Arkansas 2017, SIG SAUER invested over $225M in facilities and equipment, bringing over 675 jobs into the state with an overall economic impact of $300M annually. "This incredible accomplishment proves what we already know: Arkansas is an arsenal for democracy," said Governor Sanders. "Congratulations, SIG SAUER - I'm proud that you chose Arkansas to plant your roots and continue to deliver on your commitment to our workforce, community, and Arkansans' right to keep and bear arms."

SIG SAUER's infrastructure ensures a sustainable, high-volume production of 6.8mm ammunition while maintaining output for legacy calibers such as 5.56mm and 7.62mm as well as a complete pistol ammunition line. "Achieving 100 million rounds of 6.8mm ammunition capacity is a proud moment for SIG SAUER and our all-American workforce in Arkansas," said Sean McGee, Vice President, Ammunition Operations. "Our 6.8mm ammunition, paired with the M7 and M250 rifles, delivers unmatched performance to meet the demands of today's battlefield. We are honored to lead the way in modernizing small-arms technology and building the arsenal of the future."

Located in Jacksonville, Arkansas, the SIG SAUER ammunition plant encompasses six extensive facilities on a 100+ acre campus, serving as a hub for innovation and production, highlighting SIG SAUER's commitment to R&D and technological advancement. Our latest state-of-the-art addition to the SIG SAUER Arkansas ammunition campus, a 210,000 square ft. facility, is designed to significantly boost production capabilities and facilitate high volume precision manufacturing of new 6.8mm ammunition. This advanced structure is strategically equipped with high-capacity production lines, which enable the facility to achieve an output of 100 million rounds of 6.8mm ammunition per year, with continual increases to overall capacity, paving the way to double output over the next few years.

