UVeye Expands in UK and Europe, Including Key Hire

Itay Erel joins AI-powered vehicle inspection leader as General Manager of UK and EU, boosting company's operations in the region

TEANECK, N.J., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UVeye, the global leader in AI-powered vehicle inspection technology, announced today the appointment of Itay Erel as the General Manager of its UK and EU operations. This strategic hire is part of UVeye's ongoing efforts to broaden its footprint in European markets in order to offer advanced AI-powered vehicle inspection solutions to a wide range of partners, including leading dealerships, OEMs, and fleet operators.

UVeye has been operating in Europe since October 2023, following a partnership with e-commerce giant Amazon, whose fleet sites across the U.S., Canada, Germany, and the U.K. utilize UVeye's vehicle inspection solutions for delivery fleets - improving fleet maintenance and reducing downtime as well as improving safety for drivers and the communities they serve.

UVeye's AI computer vision drive-thru systems ensure comprehensive, granular vehicle inspections, detecting even the smallest damages and providing hyper-accurate evaluations, maximizing both safety and quality assurance. With a proven track record in the United States including hundreds of installations at dealerships, auction houses, and fleet sites, this appointment will bolster UVeye's presence throughout the UK and Europe.

"UVeye has already transformed the automotive landscape in the U.S., where we're scanning over a million vehicles every month for leading OEMs, dealership groups, fleets, and rental companies," said Amir Hever, CEO and Co-Founder of UVeye. "We've seen growing demand from European and UK partners, including major car manufacturers, and now we're here to support them. With Itay's proven leadership and deep industry expertise, we're well-positioned to scale across the region in all key use cases, from dealerships to fleet and rental operations."

Itay Erel brings over 15 years of entrepreneurial leadership to the position, with extensive experience in business growth and strategic partnerships. He was most recently the CEO of Drive TLV, a prominent smart mobility innovation hub, and Co-Founder and former CMO of Zeek, a successful European gift voucher marketplace. As UVeye's GM of UK and EU, Itay will drive the company's European and UK expansion by developing go-to-market strategies, building and managing teams and strategic partnerships, and increasing revenue and market share in these regions.

"I'm thrilled to lead the expansion of UVeye's business operations across the UK and Europe, helping OEMs and fleets streamline their vehicle inspection processes and drive operational improvements," said incoming GM Erel. "With UVeye at the forefront of AI innovation, I'm excited to lead our European and UK growth as we continue to deliver unparalleled efficiency, accuracy, and transparency in vehicle inspections and safety."

About UVeye

UVeye's AI-powered vehicle inspection systems, referred to as an "MRI for vehicles," deliver unparalleled speed and accuracy in identifying mechanical and cosmetic issues. The company's suite of underbody scanners, tire analyzers, and 360-degree exterior detection systems has been installed at hundreds of dealerships, fleet sites, and auction lots globally. With key clients like Amazon and General Motors, and strategic initiatives in rental services and seaport inspections, UVeye is shaping the future of vehicle safety and efficiency.

For more information, visit: www.UVeye.com.

UVeye Company Contact

Yaron Saghiv

UVeye

yaron.s@uveye.co

+1 516 340 3572



UVeye Media Contact

Sarah Schloss

Headline Media

sarah.schloss@headline.media

+1 914 506 5104

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722641/UVeye_Technology.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uveye-expands-in-uk-and-europe-including-key-hire-302495450.html