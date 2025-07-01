Precisely Software Incorporated: Precisely Accelerates Location-Aware AI with Model Context Protocol

New API interface connects trusted tools and data to AI assistants, accelerating development and improving the accuracy of enterprise AI outcomes

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, the global leader in data integrity, today introduced an MCP server to its AI ecosystem for data integrity. This interface enables AI applications to easily access and integrate trusted location intelligence tools and property, location, and consumer datasets with enterprise AI using natural language. Built on the open-source Model Context Protocol (MCP) developed by Anthropic, Precisely's MCP server makes it dramatically easier for enterprises to build spatially aware, data-driven AI solutions.

This launch builds on Precisely's vision for an open, interoperable AI ecosystem for data integrity where trusted data is foundational. By connecting Precisely's location and data APIs to leading large language model (LLM) interfaces, including Claude Desktop, an MCP server enables technical and non-technical users alike to develop AI-powered solutions in hours, not weeks.

Put Location Data to Work in AI Applications

With an MCP server, users can accelerate the development of a wide range of location-centric AI applications-including AI agents-that automate:

Property risk assessment based on flood zones, wildfire exposure, crime rates, and proximity to emergency services





based on flood zones, wildfire exposure, crime rates, and proximity to emergency services Market expansion analysis that identifies underserved areas based on service gaps and customer sentiment





that identifies underserved areas based on service gaps and customer sentiment Investment opportunity detection through spatial patterns in permits, infrastructure investments, and population migration

"As organizations adopt AI across the enterprise, they need more than just models - they need high-quality data that's easy to use," said Chris Hall, Chief Product Officer at Precisely. "That's exactly what our MCP server delivers. It's a game-changer for teams looking to experiment, prototype, and launch location-aware AI solutions that deliver competitive advantage and real business value. And, location intelligence support is just the beginning for our MCP server. Additional capabilities and supported data are on the roadmap, bringing even more trusted context to enterprise AI."

By making location intelligence and high-integrity data accessible via natural language, the MCP server provides a simpler, more reliable way to give AI systems access to the data they need. This enhances model performance by improving contextual relevance, grounding outputs in real-world conditions, and enabling AI agents to retrieve more nuanced, domain-specific information. Whether assessing risk or exploring growth opportunities, enterprise teams can build AI applications that produce more accurate, explainable, and actionable results.

Key Benefits of an MCP Server

Precisely's MCP server removes the complexities of integration by bridging high-quality spatial data and LLMs in a simple, scalable way, including:

Frictionless access: Instantly usable tools and data for AI

Natural language prompts make it easy for anyone to access Precisely location intelligence tools and property, location, and consumer data with no code or setup required. This accelerates experimentation and reduces time-to-value.





Natural language prompts make it easy for anyone to access Precisely location intelligence tools and property, location, and consumer data with no code or setup required. This accelerates experimentation and reduces time-to-value. AI-first design: Focus on solving problems, not systems

Precisely automates the complexity of API integration, allowing teams to focus on solving real-world spatial challenges instead of backend system integration.





Precisely automates the complexity of API integration, allowing teams to focus on solving real-world spatial challenges instead of backend system integration. Scalable impact: Empower more teams, reduce development bottlenecks

By connecting tools and data to conversational AI, an MCP server opens Precisely APIs to product managers, analysts, and business teams-extending the reach of data programs without increasing engineering workload.

Learn more about Precisely's MCP server or browse the Precisely Developer Portal to see available APIs. Read the blog post on our vision for an open and flexible AI ecosystem.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and data strategy consulting to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2408758/5396383/Precisely_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/precisely-accelerates-location-aware-ai-with-model-context-protocol-302495705.html