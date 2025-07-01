Zendure DE GmbH: Zendure Unveils Prime Day 2025 Deals on Smart Energy Solutions

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure , a leading innovator in solar energy, announces exclusive Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals on its innovative energy storage systems. From 8 to 11 July, customers can access savings on Amazon and Zendure.de, with early access starting 1 July.

Smart Energy Solutions for Every Home

Zendure's Hyper 2000 is a plug-and-play storage system for both balcony and rooftop PV setups. It features an integrated smart control unit, bidirectional AC-coupled storage, and ZenLink, a local communication technology that enables autonomous microgrid coordination(no internet required). Scalable from 7.68 to 23.04 kWh with up to 1,800 W output per phase. Ideal for energy independence.

For rooftop systems, SolarFlow 2400 AC provides high-efficiency rooftop storage with SiC technology. Its 2.88 kWh AB3000X battery (expandable to 17.28 kWh) and 2,400 W off-grid power make it a powerful solution for minimizing grid reliance.

The compact SolarFlow 800 Pro is perfect for balcony solar setups. It integrates a microinverter, hub controller, and 1.92 kWh battery (expandable to 11.52 kWh) into a single unit. With four 660 W MPPTs, a 14 V low-voltage start, and off-grid output up to 1,000 W, it delivers consistent power, even in low-light or blackout conditions.

Ace 1500 transforms Zendure's SolarFlow systems into portable backup solutions. Smart Meter 3CT and Smart Meter D0 provide precise, real-time energy monitoring and reliable offline.

Unmissable Prime Day Deals

On Amazon:

Hyper 2000 + AB2000X battery : 799 EUR

: 799 EUR SolarFlow 800 Pro + AB2000X battery (Ace 1500 as a gift)

(Ace 1500 as a gift) SolarFlow 800 Pro + 4*500W bifacial panels : 1,199 EUR

On Zendure's website:

SolarFlow 2400 AC + AB3000X + Zendure D0 Smart Meter: 1,198 EUR

SolarFlow 800 Pro : 799 EUR (Smart Meter D0 as a gift)

: 799 EUR (Smart Meter D0 as a gift) SolarFlow 800 Pro + AB2000X battery : 1,398 EUR (Ace 1500 as a gift)

: 1,398 EUR (Ace 1500 as a gift) Hyper 2000 + AB2000X battery + Smart Meter D0 : 899 EUR

: 899 EUR Hyper 2000 + AB2000X battery + 4x 430W bifacial panels : 1,198 EUR

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is a leading innovator in solar energy based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient energy source for everyday living.

