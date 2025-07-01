Record's FY25 results (to 31 March) were robust, with assets under management equivalent (AUME) remaining above $100bn. Progress with the company's strategic refocus on core products that can grow, diversify and enhance the quality of earnings is accelerating. Launched in November, the Infrastructure Equity Fund will soon commence investment. A recently announced Sharia-compliant deep-tier supply chain finance fund, the world's first of its kind, is expected to launch before year-end, and non-binding terms have been agreed for the funding of a potash development in conjunction with a joint venture partner. Although Record has a diverse set of products and exposures, the commonality is Record's ability to make the complex simple.

