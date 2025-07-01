UGI International, LLC ("UGI International") today announced it has completed the divestiture of its LPG distribution business in Italy ("UniverGas") to Goldengas S.p.A., SCG Gas S.p.A. part of Socogas Group, and Beyfin S.p.A., all three corporations that are in the Italian energy sector.

The transaction is part of the ongoing portfolio optimization efforts at UGI International, designed to focus resources on core markets where it can achieve superior operational results. Proceeds will be used primarily to support debt repayment at UGI Corporation, consistent with its capital allocation priorities.

Commenting on the divestiture, Julie Fazio, President of UGI International, said "We are strategically reshaping our portfolio to focus on markets where we have built significant market presence and operational expertise. By exiting this market, which has historically represented less than 5% of UGI International's EBIT1, we can concentrate our resources and investments to deliver the greatest value to our customers and stakeholders while maintaining our competitive position."

About UGI International

UGI International, a subsidiary of UGI Corporation, is a leading LPG distributor operating in 15 European countries. In 2024, UGI International sold approximately 875 million gallons of LPG throughout Europe to a customer base primarily consisting of residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale and automobile fuel customers.

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services in the U.S. and Europe. UGI offers safe, reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions to customers through its subsidiaries, which provide natural gas transmission and distribution, electric generation and distribution, midstream services, propane distribution, renewable natural gas generation, distribution and marketing, and energy marketing services.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.

About Goldengas S.p.A., SCG Gas S.p.A. and Beyfin S.p.A.

The three companies, all entirely Italian-owned, operate nationwide in the distribution of LPG, petroleum products, and both traditional and sustainable fuels for automotive use, combustion, and heating. The mission is to ensure the operational and commercial continuity of high-quality energy products and services for all customers who choose UniverGas Italia S.r.l. today.

1 Earnings before interest and taxes

