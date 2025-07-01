Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01
premier miton global renewables Trust plc
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 1 July 2025
Name of applicant:
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc
Name of scheme:
N/A
Period of return:
From:
1 January 2025
To:
30 June 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
1,650,800 ordinary shares of 1 pence each
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
Nil
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.6R):
Nil
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
1,650,800 ordinary shares of 1 pence each
Name of contact:
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited
Company Secretary
Email of contact:
pmgr@cm.mpms.mufg.com