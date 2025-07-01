Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.07.2025
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 15:12 Uhr
115 Leser
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

premier miton global renewables Trust plc

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 1 July 2025

Name of applicant:

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

Name of scheme:

N/A

Period of return:

From:

1 January 2025

To:

30 June 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

1,650,800 ordinary shares of 1 pence each

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

Nil

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.6R):

Nil

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

1,650,800 ordinary shares of 1 pence each

Name of contact:

MUFG Corporate Governance Limited

Company Secretary

Email of contact:

pmgr@cm.mpms.mufg.com


© 2025 PR Newswire
