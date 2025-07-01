D.A. Davidson MCF International announced that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Southworth International Group, Inc. (SIGI), a global provider of ergonomic material handling solutions, in its acquisition of Gruse Maschinenbau GmbH Co., an established manufacturer of engineered industrial lifting solutions.

"Southworth is a highly respected material handling business that we have enjoyed a long-standing relationship with, so we are thrilled to be able to help them strengthen their capabilities in Europe through the acquisition of Gruse," said Chris Donegan, Managing Director at D.A. Davidson.

Headquartered in Falmouth, Maine, SIGI provides material handling solutions for a variety of sectors and applications. The company employees 500 people across its global locations in North America, Europe, and China, serving over 60 countries around the world.

Headquartered in Aerzen, Germany, Gruse Maschinenbau is a mechanical engineering company specializing in customized lifting solutions that support production processes and optimize material handling, serving customers in 55 countries worldwide.

"Supporting Southworth in this strategic cross-border acquisition illustrates the strength of the D.A. Davidson MCF International platform," added Paul Colone, Managing Director at D.A. Davidson. "We're proud to help clients navigate the complexities of international transactions and achieve strong outcomes on a global scale."

D.A. Davidson Investment Banking is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle-market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: Consumer, Diversified Industrials, Financial Institutions, and Technology. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Greater Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,600 employees and offices in 30 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment advisor providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

