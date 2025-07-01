CS Diagnostics Corp.: CS Group Announces Strategic MOU Between CS Interpharm and Gulf Center Group for Customized Manufacturing Collaboration

CHEYENNE, WY AND NEUSS, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / CS Group announced that its regional subsidiary, CS Interpharm General Trading CO. LLC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with Gulf Center Group, a leading UAE-based manufacturer of plastic packaging and hygiene-related chemicals.

Under this agreement, Gulf Center Group will provide end-to-end manufacturing support for MEDUSA including customized bottle design, filling, and production that are fully aligned with the MEDUSA brand's identity and quality standards. All production will be carried out exclusively for CS Interpharm General Trading CO. LLC, supporting the growth and expansion of its proprietary product MEDUSA and its broader product line.

Thomas Fahrhoefer, Chairman of the Group., added:

"This partnership represents a key step toward enhancing our product line and securing reliable, high-quality manufacturing support from a reputable UAE-based partner."

Mohammad EsSayed, Group Chief Finance Officer., mentioned:

"A major step forward in strengthening our supply chain and production capabilities within the UAE region supporting our mission to deliver quality and efficiency in the healthcare and hygiene sectors."

About CS Diagnostics Corp.

CS Diagnostics Corp. is a U.S-based subsidiary of CS Group committed to delivering advanced diagnostic, pharmaceutical, and hygiene solutions globally. Driven by innovation and strategic investment, the company supports its regional arms like CS Interpharm in executing on-ground partnerships and market expansion.

About CS Interpharm

CS Interpharm General Trading CO. LLC is a Dubai-based subsidiary of CS Group offering innovative solutions across the medical and hygiene sectors.

About Gulf Center Group

Based in Abu Dhabi, Gulf Center Group specializes in the manufacturing of plastic bottles, containers, cans, and cleaning and hygiene chemicals, serving clients across the UAE and GCC.

For further information please visit: https://csinterpharm.ae/en/, https://csdcorp.us/, or email: media@csdcorp.us

