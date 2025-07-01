BioLargo, Inc: BioLargo Initiates Alpha Testing of Verralize's Portable PFAS Test Kit to Validate Performance for Future Commercialization

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve tough environmental and cleantech challenges, has commenced "alpha testing" of a PFAS-detecting portable water test kit developed by Verralize, Inc., an innovator of next-generation water testing technologies.

Verralize's "lab-on-a-sensor" test kit enables rapid, on-site detection of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), the so-called "forever chemicals" regulated under the U.S. Safe Drinking Water Act. The kit is user-friendly, low-cost, and distinguishes between different PFAS molecules, making it a powerful tool for water treatment operators to ensure system performance and public safety. By reducing the need to send samples to labs, Verralize kits have the potential to empower water treatment operators to respond to contamination and make treatment decisions more quickly and affordably. This strategic initiative aims to ensure that the testing technology meets BioLargo's stringent standards prior to its integration into their PFAS treatment offerings.

Testing will be conducted at BioLargo's Oak Ridge, Tennessee laboratory in part with BioLargo's existing and scheduled pilot projects, utilizing contaminated water provided by clients. In addition to assessing the commercial viability of the test kits themselves, use of the kits will help enhance the performance of BioLargo's own PFAS treatment systems more quickly than laboratory-generated data.

"Rapid, on-site PFAS detection is transformative for the PFAS treatment market," stated Tonya Chandler, President of BioLargo Equipment Solutions & Technologies. "Verralize's kit offers simplicity, affordability, and differentiation of PFAS compounds, making it an invaluable tool for our clients and our internal development group. Using this kit in conjunction with our AEC validates both technologies to the marketplace."

Dr. Saion Sinha, CEO of Verralize, commented, "BioLargo's team has demonstrated expertise in PFAS science, and we look forward to proving this technology with them. By combining Verralize's portable, PFAS rapid-detection capabilities with BioLargo's effective remediation technologies, we're creating a compelling and streamlined solution that directly addresses accessibility for municipalities and communities in need."

Upon successful validation, BioLargo plans to launch the kit as a key component of its PFAS treatment services, providing clients with a faster, more cost-effective method to monitor contamination levels in real time. As with BioLargo's other PFAS treatment solutions, Verralize test kits will be available to be distributed through BioLargo's nationwide network of manufacturer's sales representatives.

BioLargo and Verralize intend to showcase BioLargo's PFAS solutions and the Verralize test kits at the Water Environment Federation's 98th annual technical exhibition and conference (WEFTEC 2025) this September.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

About Verralize, Inc.

Verralize, Inc. has developed a groundbreaking portable rapid testing platform that utilizes cutting-edge electrochemical sensor technology for on-site field testing and swift detection of PFAS at 4 PPT. Our flagship PFAS test kit accelerates and simplifies PFAS testing, enabling operators to avoid the high costs, complexities, and delays associated with traditional lab methods. Verralize empowers stakeholders to make informed decisions with immediate results, reducing uncertainties and expediting project timelines.

Committed to public health and environmental sustainability, we make portable PFAS testing accessible to all, especially underserved communities vulnerable to contamination. Our user-friendly system provides reliable PFAS testing and routine water quality monitoring while enabling treatment operators to efficiently track PFAS breakthrough in water treatment systems. As we grow, Verralize is also exploring applications in biomarker discovery and clinical research, positioning us at the forefront of the biotech and water sectors. By advancing portable precision testing technology, we enhance access to essential solutions that promote global health and sustainability. For the latest updates, visit www.Verralize.com.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

Safe Harbor Act

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about BioLargo's (the "Company") expectations regarding anticipated revenue; and plans for future operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: the effect of regional economic conditions on the Company's business, including effects on purchasing decisions by consumers and businesses; the ability of the Company to compete in markets that are highly competitive and subject to rapid technological change; the ability of the Company to manage frequent introductions and transitions of products and services, including delivering to the marketplace, and stimulating customer demand for, new products, services, and technological innovations on a timely basis; the dependency of the Company on the performance of distributors of the Company's products. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

SOURCE: BioLargo, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/chemicals/biolargo-initiates-alpha-testing-of-verralizes-portable-pfas-test-kit-to-validate-perform-1044556