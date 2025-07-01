Galactic Holdings: VelaFi Launches as the Next Evolution of TruBit Business, Powering Financial Infrastructure

Backed by over two years of development and 500+ global institutional clients, VelaFi enters the market with mature infrastructure and proven scale.

With operations across LATAM, the U.S., Asia, and expanding into EMEA, VelaFi delivers modern infrastructure for businesses navigating complex financial environments.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO AND DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / After over two years of development and operations, Galactic Holdings, the parent company of TruBit Business, officially announces the launch of VelaFi: the natural evolution of its enterprise-focused vertical. This new identity reflects a more focused, institutional, and global vision, built on a foundation of solid technology and hands-on experience.

With over 500 institutional global clients and a validated infrastructure, VelaFi positions itself as a mature platform built to operate across complex and fragmented financial environments. The company currently has active operations in Latin America, the United States, Hong Kong, and Singapore, and continues to expand partnerships across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

VelaFi's launch comes at a pivotal moment for the transformation of the global financial system. Stablecoins have now surpassed $250 billion in circulation worldwide, signaling increasing and sustained market adoption. As regulatory frameworks around digital payments continue to evolve businesses operating across jurisdictions require modern, reliable infrastructure aligned with new compliance expectations.

"We've spent years building the infrastructure that businesses in emerging markets actually need," said Maggie Wu, CEO and Co-Founder of VelaFi. "This isn't about entering the market-we've been here, solving real problems for real companies. What you're seeing now is the natural evolution of that work: proven technology, established relationships, and a clear vision for how cross-border financial infrastructure should work in today's economy."

VelaFi was born from a deep understanding of the challenges that companies face in emerging markets. From its early days as TruBit Business, the company identified a critical need: financial infrastructure capable of navigating fragmented regulatory environments, inconsistent banking relationships, and cross-border operational demands, without sacrificing speed or compliance.

That vision has been shaped through direct experience with clients in sectors like import/export, logistics, SaaS, fintech, and global services. Through these partnerships, the platform has evolved into a model that not only processes transactions but also delivers operational tools, regional intelligence, and a regulatory-first architecture ready to scale.

The name VelaFi, inspired by the Spanish word vela (sail), reflects the company's philosophy: direction, structure, and the ability to move forward, even in turbulent waters. Today, the platform offers scalable payment solutions, integrable APIs, and real-time tools for treasury management, reconciliation, and compliance, all built with regulatory readiness at its core.

This foundation has proven its ability to scale sustainably, not just through geographic reach, but by adapting to diverse environments, integrating with local systems, and providing structure where the market often delivers uncertainty. VelaFi doesn't aim to impose a one-size-fits-all model, it builds from the logic of each market, using strong infrastructure principles as the basis for global growth.

"Our clients don't need another payment processor," Wu added. "They need infrastructure that understands the complexity of their operations and provides clarity where the market only offers fragmentation. That's what we've built-and that's what we're scaling."

In a world where companies increasingly operate across multiple currencies, jurisdictions, and regulatory frameworks, VelaFi addresses a structural challenge: enabling sustainable growth through modern, intelligent infrastructure. With a clear institutional focus and a proven platform, the company is entering a new phase of expansion-launching new products and deepening its international presence to support businesses operating across the world's most complex markets.

About VelaFi

VelaFi is a financial infrastructure platform designed for companies operating in emerging markets and fragmented financial environments. Evolved from TruBit Business - the B2B unit of Galactic Holdings - it provides cross-border payment solutions, regulatory compliance tools, and operational scalability for institutions.

The platform currently operates across Latin America, the United States, and Asia, with expansion underway into the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. Its mission is clear: to build the infrastructure layer that real companies need to grow without friction in a transforming financial system.

