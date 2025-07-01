SCS Global Services: SCS Standards and Assurance Systems Releases V2.0 of SCS-108 Certification Standard for Carbon Neutral Entities, Buildings, Products, and Services

SCS Global Services to offer certification under the updated Standard

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is pleased to announce the publication of version 2.0 of the SCS-108 Certification Standard for Carbon Neutral Entities, Buildings, Products, and Services. Initially developed in 2022, the Standard establishes certification requirements for entities, buildings, products, and services to achieve carbon neutral status.

"The SCS Carbon Neutral Standard and certification allows companies to credibly demonstrate a strong commitment to sustainability," states Victoria Norman, Executive Director, SCS Standards and Assurance Systems. "Certification to SCS-108 presents robust transparency and explicit guidance for communication of Carbon Neutral claims for companies and products."

The Standard's revision process was facilitated by?SCS Standards and Assurance Systems, an ANSI-accredited standards development organization, in consultation with technical experts from SCS Global Services, the longstanding certification body for this program. Comments received during the public comment period were invaluable in shaping version V2.0 of the Standard.

Updates made to version 2.0 of the SCS-108 Certification Standard for Carbon Neutral Entities, Buildings, Products, and Services Standard include:

Alignment with ISO 14068-1: 2023 Climate change management - Transition to net zero. Part 1: Carbon neutrality

New requirement to reduce GHG emissions year over year

New timebound requirements for entities to include scope 3 emissions

New requirement to pre-purchase carbon credits for any commitment claim

Consolidated requirements for carbon credits (offsets and insets)

Updated requirements for allowable claims to be aligned with European regulatory requirements

Addition of optional Total Climate Footprint and Global Heat Reduction Assessment

"The certification is aligned with ISO 14068, the international standard for carbon neutrality, and requires companies to achieve emissions reductions, commit to ongoing reductions, and negate their residual carbon footprint through verifiable offsets," states Christie Pollet-Young, Vice President, Climate, with SCS Global Services.? "SCS Carbon Neutral Certification also has the additional benefit of being recognized by the Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly program. Certified products can qualify to be badged on the Amazon marketplace."

To download a copy of the standard, please visit the SCS Standards Website:https://www.scsstandards.org/standards/certification-standard-carbon-neutral-entities-buildings-products-and-services

For SCS-108 Certification Services, please visit the SCS Global Services Website:https://www.scsglobalservices.com/services/carbon-neutral-certification

?About SCS Standards?

SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is committed to the development of standards that advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Standards are developed in alignment with best practices and guidelines provided by internationally recognized bodies to ensure a robust, transparent, and collaborative approach. SCS Standards and Assurance Systems is the official standards development body for Scientific Certification Systems, Inc. For more information, visit?www.SCSstandards.org.?

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services?is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California and celebrating 40 years in business, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

