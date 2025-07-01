North Bergen, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2025) - Apollo Biowellness, Inc. (OTC Pink: KOAN) (the "Company") announces that it has entered into an exclusive distribution sales agreement with Revive Regenerative, Inc., covering the United States and Canada for the distribution of its subsidiary Evolutionary Biologics products; the "Evo Bio" Brand. Revive Regenerative has distribution channels with Plastic Surgeons, Dermatologists, Med Spas and other providers. With the distribution agreement we expect significant growth for the last two quarters of 2025 and further significant growth in 2026.





The Company expects to enter into additional distribution agreements for other parts of the world, Europe, Asia, South America, etc. These distribution agreements will allow Evolutionary Biologics to concentrate on the development of additional products and brands.

James W. Zimbler, President, stated, "By entering into the exclusive distribution sales agreement with Revive Regenerative, and its experienced marketing and sales teams, we can expand the reach of Evo Bio and also concentrate on the development of exciting new products."

Revive Regenerative, Inc., is a leader in the regenerative laser field, and serves as the integrated supply chain backbone for biologics and energy-based laser aesthetics, and a consumer products division was formed through a series of strategic mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures.

About Apollo Biowellness, Inc.

Apollo Biowellness, Inc., and its subsidiary, Evolutionary Biologics, Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and marketing of products designed to better mankind. We believe we are positioning our company as a leader in the field of Regenerative Medicine as defined by the National Institute of Health using biologic based products. Intended products are to be marketed under third-party label exemptions. We are focusing our current efforts on marketing licensed patent-pending natural stem cell mobilizing agents capable of enhancing each individual's ability to mobilize their own adult stem cells from their bone marrow. Also, we are licensed under a patent-pending application to market a dual acting all-natural diet aid designed to help control hunger through normal body signals to the brain and stomach. Products are being developed for consumer and professional markets.

Before using any of our products, you should always consult with your veterinarian and/or family doctor.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to raise capital, the regulatory approval process, the development, testing, production and marketing of our drug candidates, patent and intellectual property matters and strategic agreements and relationships. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including the business of any of its subsidiaries, is included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

