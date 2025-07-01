Cambridge Global: SuperOrdinary Launches SuperOrdinary Studios to Power Creator-Led Entertainment

The new venture fuses storytelling and social commerce, where creators build IP and brands help shape the plot.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / SuperOrdinary , the global brand accelerator and social commerce agency, just announced the launch of SuperOrdinary Studios, a next-generation platform powering culture and commerce through creator-led, brand-supported content. The studio will collaborate with Fanfix , one of SuperOrdinary's affiliated companies, and the leading brand-safe platform for creator monetization and subscriptions.

Bringing together SuperOrdinary's creative infrastructure and Fanfix 's expansive bench of creator talent, SuperOrdinary Studios is setting the stage for a new kind of storytelling: one built for mobile platforms, driven by creators and backed by brands. The studio's slate spans animated, live-action, and digital-first content. While the initial focus is on short-form digital series, the broader vision includes a diverse range of formats. The platform's short-form digital series will be distributed across social platforms, including TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels, strategically delivering the Studios' content to where 80% of Gen-Z can be reached daily.

Each series is crafted as a mobile-first, bingeable story spanning 30-50 episodes, each under two minutes in length, and seamlessly embeds brands in the narrative arc, allowing viewers to engage, discover, and shop without leaving the feed. SuperOrdinary Studios will be overseen by SuperOrdinary's Chief Strategy Officer, Harry Golden, whose career spans digital advertising, original content, and private equity.

"The traditional entertainment model is bloated: too slow, expensive, and disconnected from the way audiences actually consume content. That's why most branded content falls flat and fails to convert scrolls to sales," said Golden. "With SuperOrdinary Studios, we're giving creators a platform to build commercial franchises - stories that resonate, sell, and shape culture - and brands a seat at the table from day one to develop integrated campaigns that drive impact across the entire funnel."

The launch taps into the explosive rise of microdramas: fast-paced, scripted content designed for mobile viewing that caters to Gen Z's multi-screen attention span and shifting entertainment habits. Unlike traditional Hollywood content, these formats generate billions of views globally with a fraction of the investment and have found incredible success in Asian and Latin American markets.

Fanfix has already paid out nearly $200M to creators , proving the economic power of creator-led content. SuperOrdinary Studios expands on this model by elevating creators into entertainment talent capable of telling fresh, cohesive stories that deliver the authenticity and honesty that drive fan loyalty and purchasing decisions.

As creators like Mr. Beast, Alex Cooper, and Amelia Dimoldenberg redefine what it means to build a media empire from scratch, SuperOrdinary Studios is poised to serve as the home for the next wave of creator-led, commercially scalable storytelling. The venture is on track to produce nearly 10 scripted series by the end of the year, with integrated participation from brand partners and commerce platforms.

About SuperOrdinary Studio

SuperOrdinary Studios is a new kind of creative studio built for the digital era. It brings together social media, creators, and brands to develop bold, culturally relevant scripted content.

Built by a team with years of experience producing digital-first series that have garnered hundreds of millions of views, SuperOrdinary Studios brings proven creative and strategic expertise to every project.

Launching with a diverse slate of live-action, animated, and digital-first projects, the studio is introducing a new approach to storytelling that blends strategic insight with creator-driven authenticity. Its debut initiative focuses on scripted content designed for platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, delivering high-impact series, breakthrough brand integrations, and real-time audience engagement.

About SuperOrdinary

SuperOrdinary connects brands, creators, and consumers globally, working with innovators like Farmacy, Tower 28, OLAPLEX, Boy Smells, and more, on platforms like TikTok Shop and Tmall. Founded by CEO Julian Reis, SuperOrdinary leverages its team of social commerce and marketplace experts to accelerate brands, and its FanFix subsidiary streamlines relationships between content creators and brands globally. For more information, please visit our website or LinkedIn .

About Fanfix

Fanfix is a brand-friendly platform where creators share exclusive content and build sustainable businesses without relying on ads or brand deals. Designed for authenticity and creative control, Fanfix empowers creators to monetize directly and connect with their fans through clean, non-explicit content. Since its 2021 launch and 2022 acquisition by global brand accelerator SuperOrdinary, Fanfix has grown to over 15 million users and paid out more than $170 million to creators. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the platform continues to expand into new verticals including fashion, art, and culture. Learn more at fanfix.io .

