CMI Media Group Announces 2025 Agility Berlin Event; Martin Strobel to Keynote

LONDON, July 01, 2025, featuring Martin Strobel as keynote. Strobel is an Olympic medalist athlete who competed for HBW Balingen-Weilstetten, and the Germany national team, where he won the European Men's Handball Championship. He won a bronze medal in the 2016 Summer Olympics and a gold medal in the 2016 European Championship. As a professional speaker and mindset mentor, he utilizes his experiences as an athlete to inspire audiences with a focus on communication, trust, and teamwork.

The event will take place on 16 October at The Spielfeld in Berlin, Germany, and aligns to the start of the ESMO Congress.

"Bringing Agility to Berlin marks a significant milestone, extending our commitment to fostering transformative thinking in healthcare communications globally. This event is designed to inspire, offering a unique platform for international thought leaders to collaboratively explore how we can cut through the noise, embrace innovation, and ultimately prioritize patient-centric experiences that deliver tangible impact. We believe that by connecting diverse perspectives, we can collectively shape a future where hope and precision drive real progress in healthcare," said Dr. Susan Dorfman, CEO, CMI Media Group.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Martin Strobel as our keynote speaker for the inaugural Agility Berlin event. His remarkable journey as an Olympic medalist and his expertise as a mindset mentor offer a unique and powerful perspective. Martin's insights on communication, trust, and teamwork, drawn from the world of elite sports, will undoubtedly inspire our attendees to think differently about collaboration and resilience in navigating the complexities of healthcare marketing," said Jim Woodland, CEO, Compas.

This event will explore how to navigate the rapidly evolving healthcare climate and how we can prioritize patient-centric experiences that deliver impact, with learnings and comparisons across the globe.

In its third year, CMI Media Group's Agility event offers opportunities to ideate around what will shape the future of our industry and share ways we can continue to bring inspiration into our roles. In its non-conference style, Agility is a place for networking with peers and influential guests in an energizing setting. The US-based flagship event, Agility Philadelphia: Hype to Hope to Healthis taking place 8 September in Philadelphia, PA, USA.

Agility is an invitation-only event for healthcare marketing professionals. Those interested in attending can share their interest on the event page.

