Pacific Assets Trust plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

Pacific Assets Trust plc

Results of the Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 1 July 2025

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes Withheld Ordinary Resolutions To receive the Report of the Directors and the financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2025. 50,411,489 99.96% 21,919 0.04% 50,433,408 16,623 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 January 2025. 50,222,593 99.62% 192,225 0.38% 50,414,818 35,213 To approve payment of a final dividend of 4.9p per share for the year ended 31 January 2025. 50,401,235 99.93% 37,201 0.07% 50,438,436 11,595 To elect June Ang as a Director. 50,224,901 99.64% 180,691 0.36% 50,405,592 44,439 To re-elect Andrew Impey as a Director. 49,348,457 97.92% 1,046,773 2.08% 50,395,230 54,801 To re-elect Nandita Sahgal as a Director. 49,266,983 97.75% 1,134,601 2.25% 50,401,584 48,447 To re-elect Robert Talbut as a Director. 49,377,203 97.98% 1,018,027 2.02% 50,395,230 54,801 To re-elect Edward Troughton as a Director. 49,381,108 97.97% 1,022,122 2.03% 50,403,230 46,801 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor. 50,340,648 99.88% 59,582 0.12% 50,400,230 49,801 To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor. 50,401,307 99.95% 25,328 0.05% 50,426,635 23,396 To approve the change to the Company's Investment Policy. 50,369,191 99.94% 27,957 0.06% 50,397,148 52,883 12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company. 50,239,630 99.64% 179,928 0.36% 50,419,558 30,473 13#. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company. 50,202,316 99.59% 206,527 0.41% 50,408,843 41,188 14#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's ordinary shares. 50,344,236 99.84% 79,678 0.16% 50,423,914 26,117 15#. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 50,280,089 99.70% 151,632 0.30% 50,431,721 18,310

# - Special Resolution

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At 6.30pm on 27 June 2025 the total number of Ordinary shares of 12.5p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 118,438,386.

The proxy voting figures will be made available on the Company's website at www.pacific-assets.co.uk

In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . Resolutions 11 to 15 will also be filed at Companies House.

1 July 2025