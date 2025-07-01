Pacific Assets Trust plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01
Pacific Assets Trust plc
Results of the Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 1 July 2025
The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. The proxy voting figures are shown below:
Resolutions
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Total Votes Cast
Votes
Withheld
Ordinary Resolutions
50,411,489
99.96%
21,919
0.04%
50,433,408
16,623
50,222,593
99.62%
192,225
0.38%
50,414,818
35,213
50,401,235
99.93%
37,201
0.07%
50,438,436
11,595
50,224,901
99.64%
180,691
0.36%
50,405,592
44,439
49,348,457
97.92%
1,046,773
2.08%
50,395,230
54,801
49,266,983
97.75%
1,134,601
2.25%
50,401,584
48,447
49,377,203
97.98%
1,018,027
2.02%
50,395,230
54,801
49,381,108
97.97%
1,022,122
2.03%
50,403,230
46,801
50,340,648
99.88%
59,582
0.12%
50,400,230
49,801
50,401,307
99.95%
25,328
0.05%
50,426,635
23,396
50,369,191
99.94%
27,957
0.06%
50,397,148
52,883
12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.
50,239,630
99.64%
179,928
0.36%
50,419,558
30,473
13#. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.
50,202,316
99.59%
206,527
0.41%
50,408,843
41,188
14#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's ordinary shares.
50,344,236
99.84%
79,678
0.16%
50,423,914
26,117
15#. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
50,280,089
99.70%
151,632
0.30%
50,431,721
18,310
# - Special Resolution
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.
At 6.30pm on 27 June 2025 the total number of Ordinary shares of 12.5p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 118,438,386.
The proxy voting figures will be made available on the Company's website at www.pacific-assets.co.uk
In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Resolutions 11 to 15 will also be filed at Companies House.
1 July 2025
Katherine Manson
Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary
020 3709 8734