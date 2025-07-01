Anzeige
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 16:00 Uhr
Pacific Assets Trust plc - Result of AGM

Pacific Assets Trust plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

Pacific Assets Trust plc

Results of the Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 1 July 2025

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Tuesday, 1 July 2025, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll. The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes Cast

Votes

Withheld

Ordinary Resolutions

  1. To receive the Report of the Directors and the financial statements for the year ended 31 January 2025.

50,411,489

99.96%

21,919

0.04%

50,433,408

16,623

  1. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 January 2025.

50,222,593

99.62%

192,225

0.38%

50,414,818

35,213

  1. To approve payment of a final dividend of 4.9p per share for the year ended 31 January 2025.

50,401,235

99.93%

37,201

0.07%

50,438,436

11,595

  1. To elect June Ang as a Director.

50,224,901

99.64%

180,691

0.36%

50,405,592

44,439

  1. To re-elect Andrew Impey as a Director.

49,348,457

97.92%

1,046,773

2.08%

50,395,230

54,801

  1. To re-elect Nandita Sahgal as a Director.

49,266,983

97.75%

1,134,601

2.25%

50,401,584

48,447

  1. To re-elect Robert Talbut as a Director.

49,377,203

97.98%

1,018,027

2.02%

50,395,230

54,801

  1. To re-elect Edward Troughton as a Director.

49,381,108

97.97%

1,022,122

2.03%

50,403,230

46,801

  1. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor.

50,340,648

99.88%

59,582

0.12%

50,400,230

49,801

  1. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor.

50,401,307

99.95%

25,328

0.05%

50,426,635

23,396

  1. To approve the change to the Company's Investment Policy.

50,369,191

99.94%

27,957

0.06%

50,397,148

52,883

12. To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.

50,239,630

99.64%

179,928

0.36%

50,419,558

30,473

13#. To disapply the pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of shares up to an amount representing 10% of the issued share capital of the Company.

50,202,316

99.59%

206,527

0.41%

50,408,843

41,188

14#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's ordinary shares.

50,344,236

99.84%

79,678

0.16%

50,423,914

26,117

15#. To authorise the Directors to call general meetings (other than the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

50,280,089

99.70%

151,632

0.30%

50,431,721

18,310

# - Special Resolution

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At 6.30pm on 27 June 2025 the total number of Ordinary shares of 12.5p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 118,438,386.

The proxy voting figures will be made available on the Company's website at www.pacific-assets.co.uk

In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2 and 6.4.3, the full text of the resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Resolutions 11 to 15 will also be filed at Companies House.

1 July 2025

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary

020 3709 8734


