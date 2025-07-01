Chike Nutrition: Chike Protein Coffee $100,000 Giveaway Launches July 1, 2025

ABILENE, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / Chike Nutrition , creators of the original ready-to-shake protein iced coffee and tea, in partnership with SharedSweeps is offering their largest sweepstakes to date - giving away the chance to win $100,000 or a dream vacation - your choice!

Purchase any bag of Chike Protein Coffee at participating Target locations during the month of July and participating Sam's Club locations during the month of August, then simply submit your receipt using this link to Aisle , for an entry into the giveaway for your chance to win!

"We are always looking for chances to show appreciation to our community and loyal customers, so we can't wait to give a Chike fan a chance to win a dream vacation or $100K! Taking care of our customers is our greatest priority, so the opportunity to do something this big, while supporting awesome retail partners, is a dream come true!"- Mac Mascorro, Director of Marketing

For more information about the sweepstakes or Chike Nutrition please visit: ilikechike.com/100k-sweepstakes .

ABOUT CHIKE

Founded in 2012 with the belief that healthy, delicious nutrition should be easy, Chike Nutrition combines high-quality protein with real coffee. From its Original Protein Iced Coffee to seasonal, limited-edition flavors, Chike Nutrition remains committed to creating products that fuel your day without compromising taste or convenience. Chike Nutrition is based in Abilene, Texas, and proudly manufactures and produces all of its current flavors, ensuring the quality and consistency that Chike Nutrition demands in its products. Read more about Chike at ilikechike.com

SWEEPSTAKES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 8/31/25. Must be: i) a legal US resident of the 50 US or DC and age of majority or ii) a legal resident of Canada (excl. Quebec) and age of majority at time of entry. Subject to Official Rules sharedsweeps.com/rules . Void where prohibited. Sponsored By Shared Sweeps.

For Media Inquires:

Katherine Lowery, Public Relations Specialist

katherine@ilikechike.com | 970-749-9457

SOURCE: Chike Nutrition

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/chike-protein-coffee-100-000-giveaway-launches-july-1-2025-1044575