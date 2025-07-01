New Horizon Medical Solutions Adds AmchoPlast to its Industry-Best Product Portfolio

Next-Gen Amnio-Chorionic Membrane for Enhanced Wound Care is Latest Offering in a Slew of New Products Focused on Increasing Patient Care

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2025 / New Horizon Medical Solutions, a leader in advanced biologics and wound care innovation, today announced the launch and addition of AmchoPlast to its product portfolio. AmchoPlast is a premium amniotic-chorionic membrane product designed to elevate outcomes across surgical and chronic wound indications.

"AmchoPlast strengthens our pipeline of compliant, performance-driven biologics that align with modern wound care protocols," said Will Hall, CEO, New Horizon Medical Solutions. "This launch reflects our commitment to regenerative medicine, practice optimization, and elevating standards of care."

Delivering superior benefits and practice optimization

Engineered with amniotic-chorionic tissue, AmchoPlast serves as a natural biologic scaffold and barrier, supporting advanced wound care management and regenerative tissue growth.

Rich in growth factors and cytokines, it enhances angiogenesis, reduces inflammation, and promotes cellular proliferation and differentiation.

Biocompatible and non-immunogenic, the membrane is safe for a diverse patient population and a wide range of wound types.

With anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic activity, AmchoPlast helps reduce scarring, minimize adhesions, and accelerates epithelialization.

Designed for clinical workflow and reimbursement ease

Supplied in a sterile, ready-to-use format, AmchoPlast cuts procedural prep time and minimizes infection risk.

Shelf-stable at room temperature, it supports versatile storage for hospitals, clinics, or mobile settings.

Flexible, easy-to-handle, and available in multiple sizes, it facilitates precise application and reduces product wastage.

Supported by HCPCS-compliant Q codes, AmchoPlast streamlines billing and reimbursement in line with CMS and payer requirements.

"The addition of AmchoPlast cements our portfolio as the most complete in the biologics space," said D. Christopher Keil, SVP, strategy & corporate development. "We now offer providers and partners the broadest range of choices when selecting regenerative solutions from New Horizon."

About AmchoPlast

AmchoPlast, from Cellution Biologics, combines the regenerative power of amniotic and chorionic tissues in a dual-layer membrane. Intended for surgical reconstruction, chronic wounds (including diabetic foot ulcers and pressure injuries), burns, tendon and nerve repair, the product supports homologous use in clinical application, wound care, and optimized patient outcomes. For more information on the product, visit nhmedical.com/products/amchoplast or contact New Horizon Medical Solutions directly at 702-960-2913.

About New Horizon Medical Solutions

New Horizon Medical Solutions is at the forefront of biologic innovation and practice optimization. The company develops regenerative tissue products supported by reimbursement expertise and operational efficiency, empowering providers to improve patient outcomes while maintaining compliance. www.nhmedical.com

--

Media Contact

Julian Rogers, Director of Corporate Marketing

New Horizon Medical Solutions

julian.rogers@nhmedical.com

702-971-1806

SOURCE: New Horizon Medical Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/new-horizon-medical-solutions-adds-amchoplasttm-to-its-industry-best-1044721