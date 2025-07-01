Indian Trail, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2025) - First Impressions Resume Center, a career services firm founded by certified career coach and resume expert Nathan Adams, has announced the launch of The REACH Method, a new AI-driven job search program designed to help professionals land a job in 12 weeks or less. The launch comes at a time when the job market has become increasingly complex and discouraging for many job seekers.

With over two decades of experience in career coaching and resume writing, Adams developed The REACH Method in response to negative shifts in the hiring process and the rise of online job scams, ghosting by recruiters, and ineffective application strategies. The new program uses artificial intelligence to increase job seekers' visibility to decision-makers, cutting through the noise of job boards and fake job listings.

REACH stands for:

Refocus your goal,

Elevate your brand,

Activate your network,

Communicate your value, and

Handle your offer.

This five-step framework guides professionals through a targeted job search process that is both modern and results-oriented. Through a combination of resume optimization, LinkedIn branding, personalized coaching, and AI-assisted outreach, The REACH Method is tailored for those who have struggled to secure interviews and job offers despite months of effort.

"The traditional job search model is broken," said Nathan Adams, Founder of First Impressions Resume Center. "Qualified professionals are sending out hundreds of resumes and hearing nothing back. I created The REACH Method because professionals deserve a smarter, more effective way to get noticed and get hired. AI allows us to open new doors that job boards simply can't."





(In Frame: Nathan Adams, CPRW, CPCC, President, First Impressions Resume Center)

The program is available nationwide and is offered through First Impressions Resume Center's VIP service package, which includes resume development, LinkedIn profile enhancement, coaching sessions, and an AI-driven job search campaign. Additional packages are also available for professionals who need document updates or targeted coaching without full job search strategy support.

Adams, a nationally published resume writer and invited speaker at the 2024 Black Men XCEL Summit, has helped over 2,000 clients since launching his business in 2002. His career services span resume and LinkedIn development, job search strategy, interview training, and salary/offer negotiation support.

As job seekers increasingly look for credible, technology-enabled guidance, The REACH Method offers a solution rooted in proven expertise and innovation.

Professionals seeking a more effective, results-driven approach to landing their next role are encouraged to explore The REACH Method and other career services offered by First Impressions Resume Center.

To learn more or to schedule a discovery call, visit www.firstimpressionscount.com

About First Impressions Resume Center:

Founded in 2002 by certified resume writer and career coach Nathan Adams, First Impressions Resume Center helps professionals successfully navigate career transitions with customized, strategy-driven services. The company specializes in resume and LinkedIn writing, job search strategy, interview training, and offer negotiation.





