Royal Caribbean International: ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S FIRST ROYAL BEACH CLUB NOW AVAILABLE TO BOOK

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will deliver an all-inclusive beach day in The Bahamas in December 2025

MIAMI, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacationers can officially add the ultimate beach day to their bucket lists as Royal Caribbean has opened bookings for the first-of-its-kind beach club experience in The Bahamas. Combining the vibrant culture and beauty of The Bahamas with signature Royal Caribbean touches, Royal Beach Club Paradise Island* will redefine the ultimate beach day across all-inclusive experiences for every vibe. Starting today, vacationers booked on sailings visiting Nassau beginning late December 2025 can purchase their all-inclusive day passes on Royal Caribbean's website ahead of the destination's highly anticipated debut in December 2025.

From the moment they arrive in paradise, vacationers will experience the spirit of The Bahamas while creating their ideal beach days across a combination of family, chill and party experiences. Guests can soak up the sun at two pristine beaches and three pools, from laidback vibes at The Deep End pool to DJ-spun tunes at The Floating Flamingo, the world's largest swim-up bar. Throughout the beach club, vacationers can refuel with island fare across three beach grills and 10 bars, and immerse themselves in Bahamian culture with live music, entertainment, local artisan shops and more. Plus, everything in between is included with roundtrip water transportation, beach games for the whole family, Wi-Fi, umbrellas and lounge chairs, lockers and towels.

Vacationers can choose from a selection of all-inclusive day passes** with access to Royal Beach Club Paradise Island's experiences and beach day amenities. The options for day passes include:

Day Pass with Unlimited Open Bar & Dining, starting from $169.99 for guests ages 21+

Day Pass with Non-Alcoholic Drinks & Dining, starting from $129.99 for guests ages 13+; $109.99 for ages 4-12; and free for guests ages 3 and under

For an upgraded experience, guests can bundle their day pass with a beverage package onboard or pair it with exclusive destination experiences at the vacation brand's top-rated Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Adventurers have more ways to take their beach day to the next level at Royal Beach Club Paradise Island with special amenities:

Families can max out memories at the Ultimate Family Cabana , the vacation brand's first multi-level cabana. The two-story private retreat features a variety of premium experiences for every member of the family, including a thrilling slide, a frozen drink machine, Ultimate Family Cabana attendant and more.

, the vacation brand's first multi-level cabana. The two-story private retreat features a variety of premium experiences for every member of the family, including a thrilling slide, a frozen drink machine, Ultimate Family Cabana attendant and more. For those looking to take relaxation to a whole new level, both beach and poolside cabanas offer an upgrade for the whole crew, including personal attendant service, upgraded amenities, as well as day beds with dedicated beverage service, an umbrella, storage space and towels.

offer an upgrade for the whole crew, including personal attendant service, upgraded amenities, as well as day beds with dedicated beverage service, an umbrella, storage space and towels. To keep the party vibes going all day long, adventurers can reserve the east or west side of The Party Deck, located on the second floor of The Floating Flamingo. The private pool-front space for up to 12 guests includes dedicated food and beverage service and unique poolside amenities, alongside amazing ocean views and nonstop DJ beats.

Whether it's family time, relaxation or party vibes, vacationers can find it all at Royal Beach Club Paradise Island starting December 2025 on vacations from six cities. There are more ways than one to visit Nassau on a range of sailings, including an end-to-end Royal Caribbean experience on Utopia of the Seas. Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is the next in the vacation brand's growing lineup of ultimate destinations, including Royal Beach Club Cozumel in 2026, Lelepa in early 2027, and Perfect Day Mexico in fall 2027.

For more information on Royal Beach Club Paradise Island and day pass options, guests can visit Royal Caribbean's website.

*NOTE TO EDITOR: Assets and additional information on Royal Beach Club Paradise Island can be found at www.royalcaribbeanpresscenter.com/royalbeachclubpi/.

**All-inclusive day pass pricing is subject to change contingent upon seasonality.

About Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean , part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and exclusive destinations revolutionize vacations with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 22 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line's top-rated exclusive destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visit www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com . For additional information or to book, vacationers can visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com , call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN or contact their travel advisor.

