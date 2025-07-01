Anzeige
01.07.2025 16:06 Uhr
SEMI and TechSearch International Release 2025 Edition of Worldwide Semiconductor Assembly & Test Facility Database

Expanded Coverage and Enhanced Data Structure Provide Heightened Clarity in a Dynamic Market

MILPITAS, Calif., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI and TechSearch International today announced the release of the 2025 edition of the Worldwide Semiconductor Assembly & Test Facility Database, the industry's most comprehensive resource tracking global assembly and test sites operated by integrated device manufacturers (IDMs) and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers (OSATs).

SEMI and TechSearch International Release 2025 Edition of Worldwide Semiconductor Assembly & Test Facility Database

The Worldwide Assembly & Test Facility Database remains an indispensable tool for mapping the global semiconductor supply chain, identifying new capacity, and tracking technology adoption across regions. The 2025 report's expanded content and improved structure further strengthen its value for industry stakeholders seeking actionable intelligence in a rapidly evolving market.

"The 2025 edition of the Worldwide Assembly & Test Facility Database reflects the dynamic growth and increasing complexity of the global semiconductor supply chain," said Clark Tseng, Senior Director of Market Intelligence at SEMI. "By expanding our coverage and incorporating new data features, we are providing industry stakeholders with a deeper understanding of global packaging and testing capabilities, technology adoption, and regional trends as the market continues to evolve."

The 2025 edition delivers several significant updates and enhancements:

  • Expanded Coverage: The database now includes 750 facilities worldwide, an increase of 70 new sites compared to the 2024 edition, reflecting ongoing industry investment and expansion.

  • Enhanced Data Structure: New columns have been added to improve data granularity and usability:

    • Each facility is now assigned a unique Facility ID for easier reference and tracking.

    • Additional columns detail device types, including memories, logic/analog ICs, power devices, RF/MEMS chips, and CMOS image sensors, enabling users to identify specialized manufacturing and test capabilities at a glance.

    • The startup year for some facilities is now included, providing insights into the operational history and maturity of each site.

  • Regular Facility Updates: In addition to these new features, the database continues to offer up-to-date information on facility status, ownership, location, plant type, production capabilities, and certification status, supporting strategic decision-making for manufacturers, suppliers, and analysts.

For details about SEMI reports on other semiconductor sectors, visit SEMI Market Data or contact the SEMI Market Intelligence team at mktstats@semi.org.

About SEMI
SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

Association Contact
Sherrie Gutierrez/SEMI
Phone: 1.831.889.3800
Email: sgutierrez@semi.org

SEMI® connects 2,000+ member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. SEMI builds connections that help its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. Visit http://www.semi.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722121/WW_Assembly_Test_Facility_Database.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469944/Semi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/semi-and-techsearch-international-release-2025-edition-of-worldwide-semiconductor-assembly--test-facility-database-302495041.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
