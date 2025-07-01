Smart Irrigation Market worth $2.65 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart irrigation market is expected to reach USD 2.65 billion by 2030 from USD 1.59 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. A smart irrigation system is a technology that enables efficient and automated watering of landscapes, farms, and gardens by leveraging real-time data from sensors, weather forecasts, and environmental conditions. These systems optimize water usage by delivering the right amount of water at the right time, thereby reducing waste and improving crop health. Smart irrigation solutions are widely adopted in sectors such as agriculture, residential and commercial landscaping, golf courses, and turf management. The market for smart irrigation systems is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by increasing global concerns over water scarcity, rising demand for sustainable agricultural practices, and advancements in IoT-based monitoring and control technologies. Additionally, government initiatives promoting water conservation, coupled with financial incentives and subsidies, are supporting the widespread deployment of smart irrigation solutions. The growing adoption of precision agriculture, rapid integration of wireless sensor networks, and advancements in weather-based and soil moisture-based irrigation controllers are further propelling market expansion.

Smart Irrigation Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 1.59 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 2.65 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, System Type, Technology, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Connectivity issues in rural areas Key Market Opportunities Declining costs of smart irrigation components Key Market Drivers Growing deployment of automated monitoring systems in the farming sector



The agricultural segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The agricultural segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR in the smart irrigation market over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for water efficiency, growing food demand, and the rising use of precision farming practices globally. Agriculture uses most of the freshwater resources worldwide. Smart irrigation systems conserve water by providing the correct amount of water at the correct time, and therefore, they are instrumental for sustainable agriculture. Also, the increasing global population is driving the demand for food, which in turn necessitates greater crop yields. Smart irrigation improves farm productivity by providing optimal watering conditions. In addition, the rapid adoption of precision farming techniques is driving the application of cutting-edge technologies to accurately monitor and control crop conditions. Smart irrigation is an important aspect of precision agriculture, facilitating data-driven decisions and optimized farm efficiency.

The controller segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

The controller segment is projected to account for the largest share of the smart irrigation market during the forecast period due to its critical role in automating the irrigation process, the rising use of advanced sensor-based technology, and increased integration with cloud and IoT platforms. Automation of irrigation practices reduces labor input and assures precise water supply. Controllers maximize resource utilization and promote crop health or landscaping by automatically implementing watering schedules. The increasing usage of sophisticated sensor-based technologies offers controllers accurate information regarding soil moisture, weather, and temperature in real time. This data-driven solution allows controllers to dynamically adjust irrigation schedules, avoiding over- and under-watering, which minimizes water wastage and makes water management more sustainable.

North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the smart irrigation industry during the forecast period due to the early implementation of advanced technologies, high government support for water conservation, and the presence of prominent industry players. The early implementation of advanced technologies allows extensive usage of smart irrigation systems in agriculture, commercial, and residential applications, allowing efficiency in water usage to improve drastically and perpetuate greater market penetration. Strategic government initiatives through different incentives, rebate plans, and water conservation laws also enhance the implementation of smart irrigation solutions, ensuring farmers, landscapers, and property owners switch to smart systems from conventional ones. Moreover, the availability of large market participants in the region facilitates easy access to advanced products, quick deployment, and continued technological improvement. These organizations are continuously investing in R&D to create user-friendly, efficient, and networked irrigation systems that respond to the varied requirements of North American consumers.

The report profiles key players in smart irrigation companies such as include The Toro Company (US), Rain Bird Corporation (US), HUNTER INDUSTRIES INC. (US), NETAFIM (Israel), HydroPoint (US), Manna Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc. (US), Galcon (Israel), Rachio inc. (US), and Weathermatic (US). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and investments.

