Katowice, Poland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2025) - At the prestigious European Economic Congress (EEC) held in Katowice, Michael Solecki, CEO of Worksol Group, addressed a packed auditorium of policymakers and business leaders, calling for a comprehensive national strategy on the employment of foreign workers. As a keynote speaker, Solecki emphasized the urgent need for Poland to adopt a long-term vision for labor migration, ensuring sustained economic growth amid evolving demographic and market challenges.

"Poland is at a crossroads," said Solecki during his panel at the EEC. "We must decide whether we want to be merely a transit country for foreign workers-or a long-term destination. Without a forward-thinking policy, we risk losing the competitive advantage we've worked so hard to build."

A pioneering role in cross-border staffing

Headquartered in Kepno, Poland (Warszawska 32 St.), Worksol Group has built its reputation by specializing in the recruitment and legal employment of workers from countries as diverse as Colombia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Japan, UAE and beyond. With a strong focus on ethical recruitment, compliance, and operational transparency, Worksol has helped companies across Poland and Europe meet critical labor shortages in sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, and logistics.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/257064_real_9e575fe6-fa25-4bf7-8055-ce9fd1f6dd11.jpg

"At Worksol, we don't just fill vacancies. We create sustainable partnerships between businesses and people from around the world," added Solecki.

The company's approach aligns closely with the European Union's emphasis on fair labor mobility, positioning Poland not only as a growing economic force but also as a strategic labor corridor between East and West.

A call to action for policymakers

During his EEC appearance, Solecki underlined the pressing need for regulatory stability and institutional cooperation in the employment of third-country nationals. The call resonated strongly with the audience, especially amid ongoing debate within the EU on how to balance labor demand with integration and social cohesion.

Worksol Group's presence at the EEC symbolizes more than business success-it highlights Poland's emerging role as a case study in post-transition economic resilience and innovation in workforce solutions.

About Worksol Group

Founded in Poland, Worksol Group is a premier temporary staffing and recruitment agency offering cross-border employment services across Europe. The company has helped hundreds of employers meet their workforce needs while facilitating ethical and legal migration for skilled and semi-skilled workers from outside the European Union.

