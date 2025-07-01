The 2nd Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference, hosted by the Chinese Consulate General in Frankfurt, was held on June 26th, 2025 in Stuttgart, Germany. Representatives from various sectors of China and Europe attended the event and agreed that ESG development is becoming a new focal point for exchange and cooperation between Chinese and European enterprises.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250701883046/en/

German participant tries the food of Beiwei 47 at the conference.

Klaus Paal, President of the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also emphasized that in today's era of global transformation, ESG is a highly important topic and a key platform for enterprises from different countries to enhance communication and cooperation.

Torsten Giehler, Director of the Economic and Social Development Department at GIZ (German Agency for International Cooperation), pointed out that ESG is no longer an optional add-on but a strategic element of modern corporate governance. "ESG has become crucial in international cooperation for building trust, shaping brand influence, and achieving sustainable success," he said.

To facilitate business exchange, the conference featured a product exhibition area, which was bustling with activity. Heilongjiang Beiwei 47 Green and Organic Food, a high-end Chinese health food brand, not only submitted a case for the conference but also showcased products including low-GI sweet corn, N47° PLANT ENZYME MILK, and corn juice, which attracted many visitors for tastings. Many attendees commented, "For high quality, choose Beiwei 47!"

Since its inception, Beiwei 47 has been driven by a vision of "modern agricultural development," striving to improve the quality of black soil farmland, contribute to national food security, revitalize traditional agriculture, and help farmers increase their income. Its products have been widely sold across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific, becoming a popular choice among global consumers seeking healthy diets. The company's case won the "Outstanding Environmental Protection Case" award at the conference, showcasing the strength and social responsibility of Chinese agricultural brands and contributing Chinese wisdom and solutions to the global sustainable agricultural agenda.

Yao Yujing, a representative of the conference jury, remarked that the Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Conference has built an effective two-way exchange platform for Chinese and European enterprises.

"We have established ESG role models that will help more enterprises embrace high-quality development and integrate more deeply into global trade cooperation," he noted.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250701883046/en/

Contacts:

PR Contact: EncycloVision (Shenzhen) Brand Communication Co., Ltd.

Eason Zhou

Email: evisionsinfo@gmail.com