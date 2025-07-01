Anzeige
01.07.2025 16:14 Uhr
Civilization Series brings BRICS together in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The BRICS Edition of the Dialogue of Civilizations series was held on Friday at Rio de Janeiro State University in Brazil. The event welcomed over 300 participants from China, Brazil, Russia, South Africa and India.

Brazil's Copacabana Fort Orchestra performs musical hits in BRICS countries during the BRICS Edition of the Dialogue of Civilizations Series on Friday at Rio de Janeiro State University.

With the theme "Strengthening Cultural Ties Among BRICS Nations Empowering a Brighter Future for the Global South", the event was co-hosted by the State Council Information Office of China and Brazil's Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro. The China Intercontinental Communication Center(CICC), Rio de Janeiro State University, the information office of the Guangdong provincial government and Nanfang Media Group co-organized the organization.

A representative of the State Council Information Office of China emphasized in his opening remarks that people-to-people exchanges among BRICS countries are not only dialogue across borders and cultures, but also powerful examples of the solidarity and shared development among the Global South. As the broader BRICS cooperation enters a new phase, sustained cultural exchange and mutual learning are vital to ensuring that BRICS Plus collaboration becomes more meaningful, inclusive and enduring, he says.

Tia Ju, vice-president of the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro, noted that today's world faces challenges like climate change, social inequality and geopolitical conflict, BRICS countries represent the voice of the Global South. In this context, deepening civilizational dialogue is significant greatly. Culture brings people together and builds understanding.

"When we respect each other's differences and celebrate global solidarity, we help lay the foundation for a sustainable future built on peace, empathy and shared prosperity," she says.

The event opened with a BRICS Pop-Songs Medley performed by the Copacabana Fort Orchestra. BRICS athletes, business leaders and young professionals shared stories from their personal journeys, showcasing how the BRICS nations people strive for common development through resilience, unity and collaboration.

A series of themed exhibitions were held alongside the main program, including exhibitions The Declaration of Civilization: A Beautiful Scroll Painting of a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind I, The Warmth of the World: BRICS Lifestyle Photo Exhibition, Exhibition of Graphic Seals: Mutual Learning Among Civilizations with A Shared World Vision (BRICS Edition), See you in Guangdong: Lingnan Cultural Innovation Exhibition, Essence of China: Exploring the Culture of Traditional Chinese Medicine, apart from an interactive experience project of craftsmanship of the BRICS countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2722847/Brazil_s_Copacabana_Fort_Orchestra_performs_musical_hits_BRICS_countries_BRICS.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/civilization-series-brings-brics-together-in-rio-302495780.html

