Invesco Asia Dragon Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc
HEADLINE: Portfolio Disclosure
The portfolio of investments as at 30 April 2025 is now available and can be accessed via the following website:
https://www.invesco.com/uk/en/investment-trusts/invesco-asia-dragon-trust.html
The portfolio data on the website will be updated at the beginning of each month.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
1 July 2025
