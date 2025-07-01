Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.07.2025
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 16:24 Uhr
77 Leser
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

(the "Company")

Notification of Transaction of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated ("PCAs")

The Company has been notified that a PDMR of the Company acquired Ordinary Shares in the Company. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name(s)

Melville Trimble

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc

b)

LEI

2138004SR19RBRGX6T68

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

Identification code (ISIN): GB0033537902

b)

Nature of the transaction

Shares acquired through participation in a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£ 1.10

Volume

169

d)

Currency

GBP

e)

Aggregated information

n/a (single transaction)

f)

Date of the transaction

2025-07-01

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Contact:

MUFG Corporate Governance Limited - Company Secretary

pmgr@cm.mpms.mufg.com


