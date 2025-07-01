Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.07.2025
WKN: 859888 | ISIN: US4180561072 | Ticker-Symbol: HAS
01.07.2025 15:15 Uhr
Evolution AB and Hasbro sign exclusive online live casino and slots partnership agreement

[PR] Evolution today announced it has signed a multi-year agreement with Hasbro, a leading games, IP and toy company, to be their exclusive licensing partner for online live casino and slot games for MONOPOLY and other Hasbro Games titles. The worldwide deal, including the USA, covers online content from all Evolution brands, including Evolution, Ezugi, NetEnt, Red Tiger, Big Time Gaming (BTG), Nolimit City and Livespins.

The new exclusive partnership for MONOPOLY and other Hasbro Games titles builds on a highly successful working relationship between the two companies. Evolution has already developed MONOPOLY Live and MONOPOLY Big Baller, two innovative online live casino game shows based on Hasbro's world famous board game. Both are at the top of Evolution's game line-up and are two of the best-performing games in all of online gaming.

As a result of the new partnership, Evolution will be the exclusive licensing partner for online casino games based on much-loved Hasbro Games properties. New games will launch from January 2026 onwards and will be showcased at ICE Barcelona 2026. Amongst the new Hasbro-based titles from Evolution brands will be Game Night, MONOPOLY Filthy Rich, MONOPOLY Roulette (all live online games with live presenters), and a number of online slot titles.

"At Hasbro, we're all about play-whether it's classic board games or casino experiences. After a thorough RFP process, we've chosen Evolution as our exclusive partner for online live casino and online slots for Hasbro Games titles," said Claire Hunter Gregson, Director Gaming Relationships. "We trust them to bring our brands to life in fresh, exciting ways for our adult fans and look forward to our partnership."

Todd Haushalter, Evolution's Chief Product Officer, commented: "The combining of Hasbro and Evolution just feels right - we will make magic together! The bidding process was extremely competitive, but showing our commitment to innovation and excellence with MONOPOLY Live and MONOPOLY Big Baller, really helped! The team and I are incredibly excited to bring the Hasbro Games brands to all our various brands. I think MONOPOLY is the world's best casino game brand, and we can do so many great things with it, and, of course, with many other Hasbro Games brands. It is hard to believe, but these are still the early days of online gaming, and with Hasbro we will forge a new chapter in our industry."

For trade press and media enquiries, please contact:
Amy Riches, Head of Marketing, press@evolution.com

For investor enquiries, please contact:
Carl Linton, Investor Relations, ir@evolution.com

Evolution AB (publ) ("Evolution") develops, produces, markets and licenses fully-integrated B2B Online Casino solutions to gaming operators. Since its inception in 2006, Evolution has developed into a leading B2B provider with 800+ operators among its customers. The group currently employs 22,000+ people in studios across Europe, North- and South America. The parent company is based in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker EVO. Visit www.evolution.com for more information.

Evolution is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority under license MGA/B2B/187/2010. Evolution is also licensed and regulated in many other jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Romania, South Africa, and others.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
