Global South Utilities (GSU) has secured agreements with Madagascar to develop a 50 MW solar plant and a 25 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in the island nation. Renewables developer GSU and the Madagascar Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Energy, have agreed to develop a 50 MW solar plant and a 25 MWh battery storage facility in the city of Moramanga. Abu Dhabi-based GSU - which signed a deal with JA Solar in November 2024 to build a 2 GW solar cell and module factory in Egypt - said on its LinkedIn page that the projects are part of a broader strategic collaboration to advance renewable ...

