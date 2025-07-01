In April, solar photovoltaics accounted for 10. 64% of all electricity generation, according to the EIA. Combined with wind, the two sources neared 25%, while carbon-free electricity edged above 49%. From pv magazine USA As Congress debates a reconciliation bill that would slash clean energy tax credits, the U. S. solar industry continues to break records. For the first time, solar photovoltaics accounted for more than 10% of total U. S. electricity generation in a single month. According to the U. S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), solar provided 10. 64% of all electricity generated ...

