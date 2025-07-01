Residual DNA Testing to Hit $370M by 2030 -- The Silent Guardian of Biologics Safety | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

What's driving this $370 million transformation?

The global residual DNA testing market, valued at US$0.27 billion in 2024, stood at US$0.28 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$0.37 billion by the end of the period. Behind this steady surge lies a critical mission-ensuring biologics are safe, compliant, and globally trusted. With biosimilar and biologic approvals accelerating, and regulatory oversight tightening across FDA, EMA, and ICH, residual DNA testing has become non-negotiable for biopharma leaders.

Why is residual DNA testing a non-negotiable in biomanufacturing?

The shift from small molecules to monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and vaccines has made biologics the backbone of modern medicine. With that evolution comes a heightened risk of contamination and compliance failure. Residual host cell DNA must be measured with high precision and consistency-this testing isn't just regulatory-it's a guarantee of clinical safety and product integrity.

What problem does this technology solve?

Residual DNA testing eliminates a multi-million-dollar compliance and quality risk. Whether you're manufacturing biosimilars or cutting-edge cell therapies, undetected host cell DNA could derail product safety, delay regulatory approvals, or damage brand trust. This testing ensures batch reliability, boosts regulatory confidence, and enables fast-track market access.

Where's the next big growth wave?

Emerging markets like India, China, Brazil, and Japan are rapidly scaling their biopharma capabilities. A case in point: Sun Pharma's acquisition of Concert Pharmaceuticals in 2023 signalled deeper commitments to immunotherapy and innovation. These regions are investing in precision testing and validation tools, making them ripe for residual DNA tech adoption as they chase global compliance standards.

Who's dominating this high-stakes market?

Thermo Fisher Scientific leads the pack with a powerhouse portfolio of PCR platforms and DNA quantification kits, bolstered by its Advanced Therapies Collaboration Center (ATxCC) in California.

leads the pack with a powerhouse portfolio of PCR platforms and DNA quantification kits, bolstered by its Advanced Therapies Collaboration Center (ATxCC) in California. Merck KGaA, Maravai LifeSciences, Bio-Rad, Eurofins Scientific, and QIAGEN are doubling down through product launches, regional expansions, and strategic acquisitions.

Together, the top 5 players command 43-45% of the market-but room remains for disruptors.

What's slowing adoption-and how do we fix it?

Despite the growth, standardization remains the Achilles' heel. Differing protocols for DNA extraction, assay validation, and quantification are stalling global harmonization. Companies must invest in platform standardization, cross-site validation, and training frameworks to ensure regulatory alignment and scalable operations. In a global market, consistency is currency.

The real questions C-suites should ask today:

Are we future proofing our biologics pipeline with robust DNA testing protocols?

How do we bridge regulatory gaps between our global sites?

What are our KPIs for assay accuracy, reproducibility, and compliance readiness?

Which testing partners or platforms will de-risk our path to market?

Final Thought: In Biologics, Clean Isn't Enough-It Must Be Proven.

In a biologics-led future, residual DNA testing is the new quality currency. It secures regulatory approvals, mitigates safety risks, and drives brand equity. Leaders who invest early in scalable, standardized DNA testing frameworks will define the next wave of biopharma growth.

Residual DNA testing isn't an expense-it's a trust accelerator.

