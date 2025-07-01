Hyundai Motor America Reports June and Q2 2025 Sales

Best-ever first half sales results; total sales jump 10%

Q2 total sales climb 10%

June total sales increased 3%; Best June ever for Elantra N and Santa Fe HEV

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported June total sales of 69,702 units, a 3% increase compared with June 2024. Elantra N (+33%) and Santa Fe HEV (+39%) set new total sales records in June, which contained three fewer selling days than last year. June total sales of hybrid vehicles jumped 3%, resulting in the best June ever for hybrid and total electrified vehicle sales.

Q2 and First Half Highlights

Hyundai sold 235,726 units in Q2, for a total sales increase of 10% compared with Q2 2024. Hyundai set total and retail sales records in Q2 for Elantra N, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV and Palisade. Hybrid vehicle sales for the quarter rose 16%.

Hyundai sold 439,280 total units in the first half of 2025, a 10% increase compared to the first half of 2024 and the best ever first half sales results. First half retail sales rose 5%. Total electrified vehicle sales saw an increase of 20% year-over-year.

"We just wrapped up the strongest first half in Hyundai's history, driven by sales growth across our lineup," said Randy Parker, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. "We're proud of our progress in the current market and ready to carry that energy into the second half of the year. With industry-leading recognition for quality and safety, a growing lineup of American-made vehicles, and award-winning marketing campaigns, we're continuing to build momentum with every mile."

June Total Sales Summary



Jun-25 Jun-24 %

Chg Q2

2025 Q2

2024 %

Chg 2025

YTD 2024

YTD %

Chg Hyundai 69,702 67,631 +3 % 235,726 214,719 +10 % 439,280 399,523 +10 %

June Product and Corporate Activities

Over 50% of Hyundai's U.S. Dealerships Complete Facility Upgrades : Hyundai Motor America announced a major milestone, surpassing 50% completion in its ongoing Global Dealership Space Identity (GDSI) initiative, reinforcing its commitment to improving customer experience and supporting its ever-growing dealer network.

: Hyundai Motor America announced a major milestone, surpassing 50% completion in its ongoing Global Dealership Space Identity (GDSI) initiative, reinforcing its commitment to improving customer experience and supporting its ever-growing dealer network. Hyundai Motor Group Tops 2025 J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study: Hyundai Motor Group has been ranked as the top corporation in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) for the second consecutive year, underscoring its continued leadership in product quality and customer satisfaction across its brands.

Hyundai Motor Group has been ranked as the top corporation in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) for the second consecutive year, underscoring its continued leadership in product quality and customer satisfaction across its brands. Hyundai Tops Rankings in 2025 IIHS Top Safety Awards : Hyundai Motor Group has reaffirmed its leadership in vehicle safety, achieving the highest number of models awarded in the 2025 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) crash test evaluations.

: Hyundai Motor Group has reaffirmed its leadership in vehicle safety, achieving the highest number of models awarded in the 2025 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) crash test evaluations. Hyundai Lands Five Vehicles on 2025 Cars.com American-Made Index : Hyundai has secured five vehicles on the 2025 Cars.com American-Made Index. The Hyundai Santa Fe, Santa Fe Hybrid, IONIQ 5, Tucson and Santa Cruz were all included in Cars.com's annual independent ranking that identifies the most American-made vehicles, criteria that are increasingly important to today's car buyers.

: Hyundai has secured five vehicles on the 2025 Cars.com American-Made Index. The Hyundai Santa Fe, Santa Fe Hybrid, IONIQ 5, Tucson and Santa Cruz were all included in Cars.com's annual independent ranking that identifies the most American-made vehicles, criteria that are increasingly important to today's car buyers. IONIQ 9 Named Favorite Plug-In EV By Midwest Automotive Media Association : The Hyundai IONIQ 9 has been honored as the Favorite Plug-in EV by the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) at their recent Spring Rally drive in Elkhart Lake, WI. This designation was awarded to the IONIQ 9 for its remarkable range, advanced interior features, and significant engagement during the media event.

: The Hyundai IONIQ 9 has been honored as the Favorite Plug-in EV by the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) at their recent Spring Rally drive in Elkhart Lake, WI. This designation was awarded to the IONIQ 9 for its remarkable range, advanced interior features, and significant engagement during the media event. French Cowboy Brings the Best of Both Worlds to Texas in New Advertising Campaign for Hyundai Hybrid Vehicles : In support of its growing line-up of hybrid models, Hyundai has launched a new marketing campaign, "Best of Both Worlds," featuring the Santa Fe Hybrid and Tucson Hybrid. Designed to show drivers that they don't need to compromise fuel efficiency to have the reliability, advanced technology and bold design they want, the campaign highlights the many ways Hyundai hybrids offer an ideal middle ground, and ultimately, the best of both worlds.

: In support of its growing line-up of hybrid models, Hyundai has launched a new marketing campaign, "Best of Both Worlds," featuring the Santa Fe Hybrid and Tucson Hybrid. Designed to show drivers that they don't need to compromise fuel efficiency to have the reliability, advanced technology and bold design they want, the campaign highlights the many ways Hyundai hybrids offer an ideal middle ground, and ultimately, the best of both worlds. Hyundai Celebrates Victory at Pikes Peak and Podium Finishes at Watkins Glen: Hyundai captured a class win on a weather-shortened course at the 103rd Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and secured double podium finishes at the IMSA race weekend at Watkins Glen International.

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Jun-25 Jun-24 %

Chg Q2

2025 Q2

2024 %

Chg 2025

YTD 2024

YTD %

Chg Elantra 12,412 12,016 +3 % 41,278 35,429 +17 % 74,768 62,289 +20 % Ioniq 5 3,172 3,755 -16 % 10,481 11,906 -12 % 19,092 18,728 +2 % Ioniq 6 701 914 -23 % 3,004 3,266 -8 % 6,322 6,912 -9 % Ioniq 9 711 0 - 1,013 0 - 1,013 0 - Kona 7,117 6,904 +3 % 22,810 23,485 -3 % 39,828 46,539 -14 % Nexo 1 7 -86 % 2 26 -92 % 2 77 -97 % Palisade 9,253 9,203 +1 % 30,962 28,492 +9 % 57,197 53,747 +6 % Santa Cruz 2,048 2,969 -31 % 7,573 9,528 -21 % 14,221 17,945 -21 % Santa Fe 10,230 9,803 +4 % 33,677 30,528 +10 % 65,078 56,622 +15 % Sonata 5,095 5,935 -14 % 17,189 17,983 -4 % 32,986 31,147 +6 % Tucson 16,378 13,581 +21 % 58,337 46,637 +25 % 113,310 92,146 +23 % Venue 2,584 2,544 +2 % 9,400 7,439 +26 % 15,463 13,371 +16 %

