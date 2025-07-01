DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.: DICK'S Sporting Goods and the WNBA Renew Multiyear Partnership

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced a multi-year extension of their partnership, which originally began in Fall 2021. Through this renewed agreement, DICK'S will continue as the Official Sporting Goods Retailer and an Official Marketing Partner of the WNBA through the 2028 season. Additionally, DICK'S will remain the Official Sporting Goods Retailer of the Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx.

Starting this season, DICK'S is also a Proud Partner of the Jr. WNBA, the WNBA's initiative dedicated to inspiring girls to play basketball in a positive and healthy way and to learn and grow beyond the game. DICK'S will have access to host local youth programming onsite at Jr. WNBA events. Also, new to this deal is GameChanger, a DICK'S Sporting Goods company and youth sports mobile platform, which is joining as an Official Marketing Partner of the WNBA, and a Proud Partner of the Jr. WNBA. Through GameChanger, youth players, coaches and families will benefit from enhanced access to live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping for youth basketball games.

"We're proud to have been a WNBA partner for the last three years and are so thrilled to extend our partnership with the league for another four seasons," said Emily Silver, Chief Marketing and Athlete Experience Officer at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "For a long time, we've known that investing in women's sports is smart business, and we look forward to continuing to find ways to show-up for fans, new and old, and build powerful moments that support the league and its players for years to come."

"This partnership renewal with DICK'S Sporting Goods reflects our shared commitment to growing the game at every level," said WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison. "DICK'S plays an essential role in advancing our league's value of community by giving fans everywhere greater access to express their fandom. From investing in our franchises to empowering young athletes, DICK'S continues to be a vital partner in our efforts to elevate women's basketball and inspire the next generation."

In addition to its presence in-game, on social and digital channels, across broadcasts and at marquee WNBA events such as AT&T WNBA All-Star and WNBA Live, DICK'S will continue leveraging its partnership to support WNBA fans nationwide. Fans can shop a wide assortment of authentic WNBA apparel and equipment at more than 300 DICK'S locations, including all 13 WNBA markets, as well as online at DICK'S.com and via the DICK'S mobile app.

Additionally, in partnership with Nike, DICK'S is continuing its commitment to promoting youth participation in basketball with It's Her Shot, a free, nationwide basketball initiative for girls ages 8-18, offering skills clinics, pickup games and mentorship opportunities with WNBA players. Since its inception in 2021, It's Her Shot has hosted 20 events in 12 of the 13 current WNBA markets, reaching more than 3,000 young athletes. The program has also donated over $300,000 to youth organizations across the country.

DICK'S is proud to make WNBA jerseys more accessible than ever before, offering fans immediate access to jerseys from top draft picks and ensuring availability across all 13 WNBA markets. By supporting jersey sales nationwide and amplifying the visibility of the league's rising stars, DICK'S continues to champion women's sports and deepen its commitment to growing the game.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omni-channel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

About the WNBA

Tipping off its 29th season in 2025, the WNBA celebrates and elevates the game of basketball and the culture around it. The league was ranked by Morning Consult as the fastest-growing brand in 2024, and No. 4 on Fast Company's list of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2025, on its way to setting records for engagement on social and digital platforms, attendance, merchandise sales and unique viewers across its broadcast partners. The WNBA's commitment to societal impact is supported by the first-of-its-kind WNBA Changemaker Collective, a group of purpose-driven companies that have partnered with the WNBA to enhance the player experience, build the brand of the league and players, inspire innovation and connectivity, increase media coverage and visibility, and help drive the league's business transformation. AT&T, Carmax, Deloitte, Google, and Nike are currently part of the WNBA Changemaker Collective.

