Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
WKN: 850471 | ISIN: US0970231058 | Ticker-Symbol: BCO
Xetra
01.07.25 | 17:35
177,22 Euro
-1,34 % -2,40
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 15:00 Uhr
Boeing Names Stephen Parker as CEO of Defense, Space & Security

ARLINGTON, Va., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced Stephen (Steve) Parker as president and chief executive officer of its Defense, Space & Security (BDS) business, effective immediately. Parker has served as interim leader of the Boeing business unit since September 2024.

"Under Steve's leadership, our defense business has stabilized its operations, improved program execution and strengthened relationships with our customers," said Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg. "With proven experience in manufacturing and program management, combined with his focus on developing people and building a strong culture, Steve is a leader who exemplifies the best of Boeing."

Parker will report to Ortberg and serve on the company's Executive Council. Parker will oversee all aspects of the company's business unit that provides technology, products and solutions for defense, government, space and intelligence customers worldwide.

Parker was previously BDS chief operating officer, responsible for day-to-day business operations overseeing teams that include quality, manufacturing and safety, supply chain and program management. Before that, Parker led BDS divisions including Bombers & Fighters and Vertical Lift, and oversaw teams that developed many of the most innovative products and solutions across Boeing's defense portfolio. He also managed Boeing Defence Australia, the company's largest subsidiary outside the U.S. Parker joined Boeing in 1988.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Media contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Boeing

© 2025 PR Newswire
