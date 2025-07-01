Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nächster Kursturbo?: 226 % Plus seit Januar - wie weit kann diese Aktie noch steigen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A403YX | ISIN: US87167T3005 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
01.07.25 | 17:35
6,900 US-Dollar
-11,88 % -0,930
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAO SYNERGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAO SYNERGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.07.2025 15:15 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TAO Synergies Inc.: TAO Synergies (Formerly Synaptogenix) Begins Trading Under New Nasdaq Stock Symbol "TAOX" Effective at Market Open Today

New name and stock symbol highlight strategic commitment to TAO, the leading AI
cryptocurrency

NEW YORK, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAO Synergies Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOX) (the "Company"), formerly Synaptogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPX), announces that its common stock, listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, begins trading under the new ticker symbol, "TAOX," effective at the market open today, July 1, 2025. The new name and trading symbol coincides with the Company's previously announced digital asset treasury strategy focused exclusively on acquiring and staking TAO cryptocurrency.

Executive Chairman Joshua Silverman commented, "With our team's deep knowledge of the TAO ecosystem and relationships in the industry, TAO Synergies is positioned to optimize TAO staking as we capitalize on the growth of decentralized AI and increasing institutional interest in new innovations."

Effective today, all stock trading, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and market-related information will be reported under the new trading symbol "TAOX." The CUSIP for the Company's common stock is unchanged. There is no action required by the Company's current stockholders with respect to the trading symbol change.

About TAO Synergies

TAO Synergies Inc. (formerly Synaptogenix, Inc.) is the first pure-play public company focused on the convergence between cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence (AI). The Company's differentiated cryptocurrency treasury strategy is centered exclusively on the acquisition of TAO, the native cryptocurrency of Bittensor, a decentralized blockchain network for machine learning and AI. TAO Synergies Inc. seeks to stake TAO for revenue generation and capital appreciation, a strategy that underscores its mission to create significant value for shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact
800-811-5591
[email protected]

SOURCE TAO Synergies Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.