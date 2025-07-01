TAO Synergies Inc.: TAO Synergies (Formerly Synaptogenix) Begins Trading Under New Nasdaq Stock Symbol "TAOX" Effective at Market Open Today

New name and stock symbol highlight strategic commitment to TAO, the leading AI

cryptocurrency

NEW YORK, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAO Synergies Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOX) (the "Company"), formerly Synaptogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPX), announces that its common stock, listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, begins trading under the new ticker symbol, "TAOX," effective at the market open today, July 1, 2025. The new name and trading symbol coincides with the Company's previously announced digital asset treasury strategy focused exclusively on acquiring and staking TAO cryptocurrency.

Executive Chairman Joshua Silverman commented, "With our team's deep knowledge of the TAO ecosystem and relationships in the industry, TAO Synergies is positioned to optimize TAO staking as we capitalize on the growth of decentralized AI and increasing institutional interest in new innovations."

Effective today, all stock trading, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and market-related information will be reported under the new trading symbol "TAOX." The CUSIP for the Company's common stock is unchanged. There is no action required by the Company's current stockholders with respect to the trading symbol change.

About TAO Synergies

TAO Synergies Inc. (formerly Synaptogenix, Inc.) is the first pure-play public company focused on the convergence between cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence (AI). The Company's differentiated cryptocurrency treasury strategy is centered exclusively on the acquisition of TAO, the native cryptocurrency of Bittensor, a decentralized blockchain network for machine learning and AI. TAO Synergies Inc. seeks to stake TAO for revenue generation and capital appreciation, a strategy that underscores its mission to create significant value for shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact

800-811-5591

[email protected]

SOURCE TAO Synergies Inc.